Achraf Hakimi is possibly the best right-back in world football 

Achraf Hakimi will turn 23 on 4th November 2021. In terms of footballing careers, players at this age usually take their first step from being a prodigy to a high-utility squad player in an elite club. However, Hakimi is a special player.

Hakimi was awarded an opportunity to join La Fábrica, the world-renowned Real Madrid player development center, when he just an eight-year-old. After playing for 10 years in the youth system, he was eventually promoted to the reserves. However, his performances with the pre-season team were analyzed, he was quickly sent to Castilla.

28 appearances later for the Real Madrid B team, Hakimi finally joined the main squad but only as a second backup for the right-back position. By the time the 2017-18 season ended, Hakimi was part of the history books. Real Madrid went on to win their 13th overall and 4th-consecutive Champion League title and Hakimi became the first Moroccan player to win the European competition.

Arriving at the world stage

Hakimi at Borussia Dortmund

Dani Carvajal and Nacho were performing at their peak in 2017 and there was little scope for game time for Hakimi. Real Madrid decided to loan their wonderkid so that his growth was not hampered by the competition within the strong Real Madrid squad.

Hakimi too wanted to be more involved in first-team action and realized that it was time for the change of scenery.

For the past few years, Borussia Dortmund has become a destination for young players looking to evolve. This is why Signal Aduna Park became Hakimi's next home. It was a two-year loan deal and people all over the world finally got to witness the player's ability.

Pace was Hakimi's real asset and he broke the Bundesliga speed record on two occasions. His blistering pace also brought out the attacking attributes in his game. Hakimi soon transformed from a traditional right-sided defender to a modern-day right-wingback.

The change was truly punctuated in his performance against Atletico Madrid in his first Champions League appearance for Dortmund in October of 2018. He was an attacking threat all night long and went on to provide three assists in the match, which Dortmund won 4-0.

The speed merchant finally arrives in Italy

Achraf Hakimi signed for Inter Milan from Real Madrid

Hakimi's loan spell came to an end with Dortmund at the start of the 2020 season and talks regarding his future began. His performances for Dortmund put elite European teams like Manchester City and Bayern Munich on notice. However, it was Inter Milan who emerged as winners and bought the right wingback for €40m.

It was a high price tag for the young player but he did prove his doubters wrong by the end of the season. In 37 starts for Internazionale, Hakimi scored seven times and assisted eight times, impressive numbers for a defender. Inter Milan went on to win the Serie A the same season, increasing the stocks of Achraf Hakimi's stocks.

Ligue 1 is Achraf Hakimi's latest destination

Official announcement soon... but here we go, and here you’ve Achraf Hakimi first pic as Paris Saint-Germain player together with Leonardo and his agent Alejandro Camano - @clmerlo. 🔵🔴 #PSG



Contract signed, medicals completed and... next stop, Sergio Ramos official soon. pic.twitter.com/CfWzR6oQiM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2021

Hakimi spent just one season with the Italian club. However, Inter's financial troubles forced them to bank on their right wingback and Paris Saint-Germain came swooped in for the player.

His price tag put off a lot of suitors in the post-COVID-19 transfer market and PSG were the only team able to purchase the player. On 6 July 2021, Hakimi was bought by PSG for €70 million including ad-ons.

At the age of just 22 Hakimi has already plied trade for some of the heavyweights in world football. He has already seen around €110 million spent on securing his services by different clubs.

The pressure is only going to increase given how much PSG paid for him. However, having players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos around him is only going to help Hakimi perform better.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar