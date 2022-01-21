5 footballers with highest sprint speed in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT 22) (January 2022)

There are several attributes to measure the ability of a footballer's card in FIFA 22, but nothing comes as close in importance as Sprint Speed.

Irrespective of the base position of a footballer, Sprint Speed has utmost importance in the current meta. While other attributes are no less important, it's a known fact that faster players have more value in the game.

With the release of several promos over the last three months, there has been no shortage of extremely fast footballer items. The next five names have some of the highest Sprint Speeds in the game. This makes them the most sought-after cards, resulting in high prices in the FUT market.

Disclaimer: In the case of multiple cards of the same footballer, the best FUT card has been considered. Cost as per FUTBIN.

Top 5 FIFA 22 players with the highest Sprint Speed in Ultimate Team

5) Steven Bergwijn - LM

Value - 0 (Objectives reward)

Promo - Adidas Numbers Up

OVR - 85

Sprint Speed - 96

Bergwijn's Numbers Up Objective rewards card is a super-fast item in the game. The Cards in the Numbers Up promo gets a certain stat to gradually increase up to 99 in the game. Bergwijn's Pace in the game is 97 till now, and it will increase more, which will see an increase in his Sprint Speed as well.

4) Achraf Hakimi - RB

Value - 303,000 FUT coins

Promo - Ones To Watch (OTW)

OVR: 87

Sprint Speed: 97

Achraf Hakimi received an OTW card in FIFA 22 on the back of his move to PSG. The Moroccan wing-back has one of the fastest cards in the game, having received boosts over its original rating. With 85 Dribbling, Hakimi's OTW card can be played in RM as well.

3) Adama Traore - RW

Value - 184,000 FUT coins

Promo - Versus Ice

OVR: 86

Sprint Speed: 98

Adama Traore has two versions of the Versus promo, like all other relevant footballers. His Ice version not only has a phenomenal Sprint Speed of 98, but the card also has 97 Dribbling. To ensure the card isn't lacking in goal scoring ability, it comes with a 83 Finishing.

2) Vinicius Jr. - LW

Value - 1,830,000 FUT coins

Promo - Headliners

OVR: 88

Sprint Speed: 99

Vinicius JR has a range of great cards in FIFA 22, but the Headliners is by far his best and most expensive card. Apart from monstrous Sprint Speed, the Headliners card has 98 Dribbling with 4* Weak Foot and 5* Skill Moves.

Vinicius' Headliners card is arguably one of the strongest cards in the current meta.

1) Kylian Mbappe - ST

Value - 4,380,000 FUT coins

Promo - Headliners

OVR: 93

Sprint Speed: 99

Kylian Mbappe is an extremely pro-meta item in FIFA 22. His base card is extremely fast and his Headliners card receives boosts in more departments. Aside from the Sprint Speed, Mbappe has 95 Dribbling, 5* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot. Additionally, he has 95 Finishing.

