5 Fortnite crossovers that are so bad they should've never happened

Fortnite has become known for some pretty awesome crossovers, from the very start with Marvel and Infinity War to the most recent with CAPCOM and Street Fighter. There have also been some pretty terrible ones, brought to mind by whatever unreleased Family Guy items leaked during the release of Ryu and Chun-Li. Let's take a look at a few crossovers which should have never found their way into the game.

5 terrible Fortnite crossovers that should never have happened

Bear witness to some of the most terrible Fortnite deals to have ever been struck, listed in no particular order. Sometimes, it is hard to imagine what Epic was thinking about other than dollar signs and increased player base.

J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams in Fortnite

While J.J. Abrams was not technically a crossover himself per se, a skin was created just for him as part of the Rise of Skywalker crossover event. In the event, Abrams took the virtual stage to announce an exclusive clip of the Star Wars movie before taking off in the Millenium Falcon. Marshmello was cool. J.J. was not.

Nike Air Jordans

Nike Air Jordans in Fortnite

Nike and Epic, capitalizing on the cosmetic nature of Fortnite, teamed up to create the 1,800 V-Buck Hang Time Bundle containing Grind and Clutch. Each of the new characters, while not bad skins, is wearing a pair of signature Nike Air Jordan 1s. There was also a challenge pack to unlock different colors, as well as a skateboard back bling. A very odd mash-up and one of the more obvious, ill-fitting paid advertisements in the game.

Kratos

Kratos in Fortnite

Kratos is a great skin. A really great skin. The main issue here was that the Fortnite audience, whether intended or not, runs younger than the God of War series of games. Full of graphic violence, sexual themes, nudity, and strong language, God of War is most certainly a Rated-M title. While there are other such crossovers in Fortnite, none were as bad offenders as Kratos.

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters in Fortnite

The Ghostbusters crossover, while containing some really great skins and items, missed the mark by not giving players any of the iconic characters from the movies. Each skin is just a generic Fortnite model in a Ghostbusters jumpsuit. It would have been great if Epic could get a do-over on the crossover when the next movie comes out to include the characters many players know and love.

TRON

TRON in Fortnite

Another collaboration that missed the mark by not including iconic characters from the movies. The TRON release contained several generic models in TRON-style outfits, an Identity Disc pickaxe and back bling, and a lightcycle glider. What would have been better is if players got TRON and Quorra as skins, and rideable light cycles, even if just in some sort of custom Creative event to mimic the frantic races from the franchise.