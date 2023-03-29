5 games that can be easily speedrun in 2023

Speedrun games have taken the gaming community by storm, offering challenging and thrilling experiences that push players to complete their in-game objectives as quickly as possible. With each passing year, more and more gamers are joining the fray to set new records and achieve faster times.The skill, precision, and practice required to master the art of speedrunning can lead to some truly incredible feats of gaming prowess.

As we get into 2023, several games stand out as particularly well-suited for speedrunning. From classic favorites to brand-new releases, the best games on our list offer a unique and exhilarating experience that is sure to test each player's personal journey. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the world of speedrunning, these games will undoubtedly provide a formidable challenge and hours of entertainment.

Top 5 games to speedrun in 2023

Without further ado, let's dive into the top five games that are suitable for speedrunning in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

1) Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. is a popular platformer game developed by Nintendo and was released in 1985. It has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful video games of all time. The game features Mario, a plumber who sets out on a mission to rescue Princess Toadstool from the clutches of the evil Bowser.

As players run through the game's levels, they must navigate through obstacles, collect coins, and defeat enemies. The game's straightforward yet engaging gameplay, along with its memorable characters, have contributed to its status as a beloved classic that appeals to players of all ages.

2) Strider (NES)

Strider is a game created by Capcom and released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1989. It is an action-adventure game about a ninja assassin named Strider Hiryu. In the game, players must survive at different levels, fight enemies, and overcome obstacles to complete their missions.

Strider is famous for being fast-paced, difficult, and visually impressive. It was a groundbreaking game for its time and has become a classic among fans. Many people consider it to be one of the most iconic NES games ever made. Gamers of all ages can play as a Strider and start their journey.

3) Portal

Portal is developed by Valve Corporation and was released in 2007. It is a first-person puzzle game that tells the story of a test subject called Chell. Chell uses a device called the "Portal Gun" to create portals and solve puzzles as she progresses through the levels of the Aperture Science facility.

Portal is known for its distinctive gameplay mechanics, intelligent puzzles, and dark sense of humor which is suitable for speedrun at any given point. The game has received critical acclaim since it was first released and has since become a classic favorite among gamers. The success of Portal has led to the development of several sequels, spin-offs, and fan-made mods.

4) Superhot

Superhot is a first-person shooter game developed by the Superhot Team and was released in 2016. The game's mechanics are unique since time moves only when the player moves, providing a slow-motion effect. These effects are optimum to speedrun and allow players to plan their movements and combat strategies with precision.

Superhot's graphics are minimalist, and its storyline is surreal, blurring the lines between reality and virtual reality. The game has won several awards for its innovative gameplay and has been adapted to various gaming platforms and media.

5) Limbo

Limbo is a popular puzzle-platform game released in 2010 by Playdead. The game revolves around a young boy who must navigate through a dark and ominous world filled with obstacles and traps to find his missing sister.

The game features unique black-and-white graphics, eerie sound effects, and challenging puzzles that require strategic thinking. Limbo has received critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling and its ability to create an atmosphere of mystery and unease for players to speedrun. The game has been adapted for various gaming platforms and has influenced many imitators and spin-offs.

