5 games for high-end laptops and PCs to try out in 2023

The latest advancements in computing power have resulted in several immersive AAA games that have hyper-realistic environments.

Graphically demanding games are now the norm, and those looking to buy a new system should check out the recommended settings of some of the games mentioned below to get an idea of what hardware they should be looking out for. Whether you plan on playing these titles or not, getting a general idea of the system requirements will help you make a purchase that is future-proof.

Top 5 games that will run well only on high-end laptops and PCs

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX 6300

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 770 / AMD Radeon R9 280

Storage: 150 GB

Recommended specs:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i7 4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 480

Storage: 150 GB

Despite being released for the PC in 2019, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an extremely demanding title, even when compared to new open-world titles released in 2022. The game is easily one of the most visually impressive titles produced by Rockstar Games. If you're running the game on a system with the minimum specs, you'll likely encounter many instances of shuttering and FPS dips.

An Nvidia GTX 1060 is absolutely crucial for running Red Dead Redemption 2. It also takes up an insane amount of storage since it requires 150 GB of free space. You should consider clearing up some space on your hard drive before even thinking of installing this beast of an open-world title.

2) Resident Evil Village

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560

Storage: 28 GB

Recommended specs:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

Storage: 28 GB

Don’t get fooled by the storage size of Resident Evil Village. The 2021 release is one of the most graphically demanding titles in the Resident Evil series and also one of the most gorgeous. The game has superb ray tracing that helps create immersive environments, making the game almost feel cinematic at times.

An Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti is the bare minimum to run Resident Evil Village. Anything less than this will result in lower frame rates and lots of stuttering.

3) Elden Ring

Minimum requirements:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX1060 3 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB

Storage: 60 GB

Recommended specs:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 60 GB

Elden Ring is an open-world RPG adventure that takes heavy inspiration from Souls-like games for its core combat mechanics. The game offers open-world exploration unlike any other title and gives players the freedom to decide their course of their action. The title was also awarded the Game of the Year Award at the recently held TGA 2022.

Elden Ring is an ambitious game that requires a minimum of 12 GB RAM, which is considerably high for a game's minimum requirements.

4) Far Cry 6

Minimum requirements:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 / AMD RX 460

Storage: 60 GB

Recommended specs:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64

Storage: 60 GB

Far Cry 6 requires an Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X at the bare minimum to avoid stutters. If gamers wish to play Far Cry 6 at 4K resolution, then they'll definitely need 16 GB of RAM as well.

Although it's a demanding game that requires modern hardware, Far Cry 6 is a must-try FPS open-world title that successfully incorporates the best combat and traversal mechanics of previous Far Cry titles into one coherent package.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

Minimum requirements:

Windows 7 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 70 GB

Recommended specs:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB / GTX 1660 Super / Radeon RX 590

Storage: 70 GB

If you want to explore Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City in its full dystopian glory, then your system at least has to have the recommended GTX 1060 6 GB, but you should ideally be using a card with 12GB GDDR6 memory. Even at the recommended specs, you will likely have an uneven frame rate in certain areas of the game because Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games on this list.

Apart from the detailed world, the game's storyline also has a lot to offer. From quirky NPC characters to quite interesting antagonists and drug lords, Cyberpunk 2077’s vision of a futuristic city is something that all gamers should experience.

