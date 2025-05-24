5 games like Splitgate 2 that you can play right now

Splitgate 2 is undoubtedly on your radar if you like first-person shooters. With its distinctive fusion of mind-bending Portal-like features with Halo-style gunplay, the original game established a niche. The first Splitgate was fast, tactical, and fun in a way most shooters haven't been in years. But since the sequel is still in development, what can gamers play in the meantime?

Thankfully, there are plenty of great alternatives at their disposal. Whether you’re into fast-paced movement shooters, tight arena combat, or love anything sci-fi with a good skill ceiling, this list has you covered.

These five games capture some of the best parts of Splitgate.

5 games like Splitgate 2 that you can try right now

1) Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 features smooth movement and mech combat in a competitive FPS setting (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

If movement is what drew you to Splitgate, then Titanfall 2 will scratch that itch. It features some of the smoothest movement in any first-person shooter, including slide-hopping and double jumps, and that’s just on foot. Call in your Titan, and suddenly you’re piloting a mech in giant, cinematic battles.

The community has kept this game alive with passion alone, and it’s worth revisiting. In addition, the campaign is quite good if you need some time away from PvP.

2) Rogue Company

If you like team-based objectives, Rogue Company is the game for you (Image via First Watch Games)

If you’re interested in a third-person take on tactical shooting, Rogue Company is worth checking out. It blends fast shooting mechanics with team-based objectives, offering a competitive experience that still leaves room for creative plays.

Each character “Rogue” has unique tools and weapons, and the buy phase before each round lets you adapt to your opponents on the fly. The perspective change adds a fresh twist, and it’s great if you’re craving something more team-oriented without losing that competitive edge.

3) Toxikk

If you want to go down memory lane, you should definitely try out Toxikk (Image via Reakktor Studios)

With stripped-back mechanics with no classes, no XP grind, no killstreaks, Toxikk is an unapologetically old-school shooter that fans of Unreal Tournament or Quake will appreciate.

Its maps are tight and well-designed, weapons are punchy, and the learning curve is steep in the best way. If you’re after a pure shooter with no distractions, Toxikk is a solid throwback to a golden era of competitive FPS games.

4) Destiny 2

If you're looking for a sci-fi shooter with both breadth and depth, Destiny 2 delivers (Image via Bungie)

While Destiny 2 is often seen as a PvE-focused MMO-shooter, its PvP Crucible mode offers fast, flashy combat with a unique mix of guns and superpowers. With character abilities, exotic weapons, and diverse subclasses, no two gunfights ever feel the same.

What sets Crucible apart is the blend of shooter mechanics with RPG-style builds. If you enjoy tweaking gear and experimenting with classes, this game adds to the depth.

5) Diabotical

Diabotical is a fast, competitive arena shooter built for old-school FPS fans (Image via GD Studio Inc)

Diabotical is one of those games that fly under the radar but deliver big for old-school shooter fans. You play as little egg-shaped bots in bright, bouncy arenas where movement and accuracy rule everything.

There are no loadouts, killstreaks, and gimmicks, as the game emphasizes your reflexes and aim. If you seek pure skill-based gameplay and grew up on games like Unreal Tournament, this one will feel like home.

Whether you’re waiting patiently for Splitgate 2 or want to try something new, these games offer a different take on what popularized the original. Some entries lean into movement, others focus on tactics or raw aim, but all of them bring something exciting to the table.

