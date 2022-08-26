5 games like Wolfenstein that feature visceral first-person gameplay

Wolfenstein is a long-running video game franchise that initially started off as a top-down stealth game in 1981. However, the series changed gears when id Software took the reins of development and turned it into a first-person shooter. At the time, it became one of the few titles that eventually helped popularize the genre.

Since then, the Wolfenstein series has consistently stuck to the first-person shooter format, with the reboot bringing the action to current-gen platforms. Developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda, Wolfenstein: The New Order ushered in a new era for the series in 2014 and has seen many sequels and spin-offs ever since.

The series has become iconic for its fast-paced first-person shooting and emphasis on action over story. For players looking to get into something similar that provides them with some high-octane fun, here are five games that feature great first-person gameplay, comparable to the Wolfenstein series.

5 games that play similarly to Wolfenstein

1) Doom Eternal

Another iconic video game that popularized the first-person shooter genre is Doom, which originally debuted on the Nintendo 64. Since then, the series has evolved spectacularly, mainly in terms of graphics, with it getting a remake/soft reboot in 2016 with id Software’s Doom.

2016’s Doom was hugely popular and led to a sequel, Doom: Eternal, in 2020, which was the final installment in the new series. Much like Wolfenstein’s gameplay, Doom: Eternal includes some very visceral gunplay action, if not more. The motto of 'Rip and Tear' is certainly emphasized in the Doom games, and players can do just that in the latest iteration with high-caliber guns and Glory Kills.

Doom: Eternal brings the story back to a Hell-overrun Earth, where demons have taken over most of the planet. The Doom Slayer returns to restore balance and eliminate the Hell Priests to stop the invasion. Furthermore, a new grappling hook has been added to the game, further increasing the Doom Slayer’s mobility while opening up new and inventive ways to destroy demons.

2) Rage 2

If players are more in the mood for human enemies instead of demonic entities, then Rage 2 is the next best choice after Wolfenstein and contains some truly engaging first-person shooting. This Bethesda title is a sequel to 2011’s Rage and was released on May 14, 2019, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game does not offer much in terms of story, but to be honest, no one plays the Rage games for their storylines. The gameplay is basically in the same vein as 2016’s Doom, but in a post-apocalyptic setting that is reminiscent of a Mad Max-style world.

Players will take on the role of a ranger named Walker, who must survive in a world overridden by mutants and maniacal humans. They can use weapons of various types and also possess various Nanotrite powers. Like in Doom, players can access an Overdrive mode that significantly increases their damage output, regenerates health, and allows them to easily take down multiple enemies.

3) Metro Exodus

Metro is a series of video games that depicts a post-apocalyptic Russian landscape populated with mutants. The games are an adaptation and feature new stories in the world of Metro, which was first established in the book Metro 2033 released in 2002 by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky.

The latest game in the series is Metro Exodus, which tells a companion story to the novel Metro 2035. As a first-person shooter, players take on the role of Artyom as he explores the Russian wastelands. Similar to Wolfenstein, this is a mostly linear game, featuring separate levels and a few sandbox areas.

The shooting element is also quite a spot-on experience and feels very responsive, which is comparable to the newer Wolfenstein games. All weapons are custom-made and can be further customized by materials gathered through scavenging and crafting. Furthermore, the game features a dynamic weather system, a day-night cycle, and varied environments.

4) Quake 4

Once upon a time, the Wolfenstein series was in the hands of developer Raven Software, the same developer behind Quake 4. Released in 2008, this game was the fourth title in the Quake series, one of the original first-person shooters that contributed to popularizing the genre.

The game follows up on the story seen in Quake II, and features an emphasis on the single-player campaign, as opposed to multiplayer, which had been the direction Quake III Arena had taken. Quake 4 remains the latest mainline title in the series involving a new story, with rumors of a new game in development surfacing every now and then.

The player takes on the forces of an alien race known as the Strogg, the antagonists from Quake II. Matthew Kane, a new protagonist, takes the stage in this game and leads the Rhino Squad as they embark on a mission to attack the aliens’ home planet of Stroggos.

5) Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 is a game by Respawn Entertainment that focuses on first-person shooting, much like Wolfenstein. However, unlike in that series, in Titanfall 2, the lines between good and evil are not as evident as the story unfolds with the protagonist Jack Cooper and his trusty partner and mech suit BT-7274.

Gameplay is definitely where the title shines, with some fast-paced action involving ingeniously designed weapons and parkour mechanics. All of this blends into a seamlessly enjoyable experience that always manages to keep players involved or intrigued. In fact, it's a shame that it didn’t receive more recognition when it launched.

Respawn Entertainment has retained the best elements from the title and re-introduced them in Apex Legends, its free-to-play battle-royale game. Apex even shares a universe with Titanfall, with certain characters being related to ones that played a role in the previous game, and some making appearances in both.

