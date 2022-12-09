The Game Awards 2022 went live on December 9. This year also showcased several new gameplay teasers and the usual Game of the Year nominations across various subcategories. Established in 2014, game journalist Geoff Keighley produced and hosted the shows.

The community drew wild speculation about the different titles they wanted to be featured and possibly win awards. Despite the fanfare, the games released surprised everyone. More information will likely be revealed about these games in the future.

5 games dearly missed at The Game Awards 2022

These are some of the titles that the gaming community wanted to see during the ceremony. From Hogwarts Legacy to Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the following dives into a few shocking absences.

1) Hogwarts Legacy

The much anticipated open-world role-playing game developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy, features a brand new story in the Harry Potter universe.

Despite being slated for a February 10, 2023 release, the game has not had much revealed as of now. Many players hoped the ceremony would reveal more information about this highly anticipated title. However, to their dismay, developers chose to sit out of The Game Awards 2022.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

This upcoming action-adventure game from developer Insomniac Games is a sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man. Players control Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they battle against new foes, Venom and the speculated Kraven the Hunter.

Despite being nearly a year since its official revelation in 2021, gamers have yet to receive any update regarding the title. So the community eagerly looked forward to The Game Awards, which was a glimmer of hope and some information. You can expect more news sometime in 2023 as Insomniac polishes the title.

3) Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

The second entry in the trilogy of the Final Fantasy VII remake, Rebirth, continues the story of the Remake, attempting to further flesh out the world of Final Fantasy VII. The mako-infused world will also answer the numerous retcons in the original game's timeline.

This highly anticipated title is yet to receive updates aside from an initial reveal trailer on June 17, 2022.

Fans of the franchise were left disappointed when there was no other reveal at the Awards after the otherwise fantastic release date reveal of Final Fantasy XVI. You may have to wait until 2023 to receive more information regarding the title.

4) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

The long-awaited sequel to The Breath of The Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, has been a highly anticipated title ever since its reveal at E3 2021. This action-adventure game features the return of protagonist Link as he tries to thwart Calamity Ganon.

Not much has been revealed save for a small teaser since the game's announcement. Fans of the franchise were left disappointed when the game did not appear in 2022's The Game Awards, despite winning the Most Anticipated Game of the Year category.

5) A Bloodborne PC/PS5 Port

The fan-favorite action role-playing game from FromSoftware and director Hidetaka Miyazaki, Bloodborne, was released for the PlayStation 4 on March 24, 2015. The game follows a player-controlled protagonist fighting against various foes in classic Souls-borne combat, set against the backdrop of a world inspired by H.P. Lovecraft and Bram Stroker.

The critically acclaimed game is still stuck on the aging PlayStation 4 hardware seven years after its official release. Many hoped a remaster for the PC, and PlayStation 5 would be announced at The Game Awards, especially after rumors and leaks suggesting the same. Unfortunately, this never transpired, leaving eager fans scrambling for answers.

