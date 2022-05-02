5 games that need a remake in 2022

Over the past few years, video game remakes have dazzled fans of many old franchises. While a lot of famous games from older generation consoles or PC versions have received a worthy enough remake or complete reboot, a lot of them still await a remake.

What better year to release them than 2022 as the new generation of hardware gains mainstream adoption in the market. Recent remakes include Mafia, the GTA franchise's 3D-era remasters, several Resident Evil games, and many others from the past.

Here are five more deserving titles that need to be remade in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What are five old games that are in dire need of a remake in 2022?

5. Medal of Honor

Cover image of Medal of Honor: Warfighter (Image via EA)

The Medal of Honor series is one of the most celebrated first-person shooter (FPS) titles ever to exist. The series started off as a standard World War II-oriented shooter that quickly evolved to feature modern-day warfare.

While the series had its ups and downs, it was always widely celebrated as one of the flagship FPS titles in the gaming community. The latest iteration of the series, Medal of Honor: Warfighter, introduced a few new aspects with car chase scenes and immersive music supporting the chase.

Even though the game was way ahead of its time in 2012, Electronic Arts (EA) has kind of let their foot off the gas with the franchise as no news regarding future installments has surfaced in a decade. To revitalize it, a third-party developer or EA themselves could make at least one remake of this franchise.

4. Dragon Age: Origins

This classic role-playing game (RPG) came out back in 2009 and redefined the RPG genre. It marked the beginning of the Dragon Age franchise that is still running to this day.

Despite its near-perfect gameplay mechanics and flawless story-telling, the game features a lot of customization. Keeping everything else intact, the simple graphics of the game needs a touch-up as players in 2022 might find it lacking.

3. Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

A village rebranded using a mod (Image via Reddit)

Morrowind is considered the crown jewel of the Elder Scrolls franchise as many consider it the most well-crafted game in the entire franchise. Despite Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim gaining immense popularity due to its next-gen game engine configuration and mod support, longtime Elder Scrolls fans deem Morrowind to be the very best in the series.

Despite all of its qualities, the game has repetitive animations for weapon swinging. A lot of weapon customization still remains extremely buggy, and NPCs have a set of animations recycled throughout the game.

Present-day gamers would find such limited options lackluster, which might make them lose interest altogether. Hence, a remake or a complete redo of the game could be great this year.

2. The Witcher

The game that started CD Projekt Red's glorious journey, The Witcher, came out in 2007 and marked the beginning of something amazing.

The Witcher narrated Geralt of Rivia’s journey as a witcher based on the famous set of novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Due to a limited game engine and monetary limitations, there were a lot of aspects that CDPR could not capitalize on in the game.

Even though the game narrates a brilliant storyline, the graphics, inability to control the camera position, limited combat moves, and more make this game less attractive today. Even today, a complete makeover can surely invigorate new players to start the trilogy.

1. F.E.A.R.

One of the infamous scenes of F.E.A.R. (image via Warner Bros. Interactive)

F.E.A.R. is considered one of the most intense combat-based horror FPS titles. The game has maintained a very immersive environment in terms of game design and character development.

Even though the trilogy ended with great success, the main storyline ended up drifting far away from the usual narrative.

A complete remake using the latest game engines will surely revive the series' fanbase as the game remains one of the best ever horror FPS titles.

