Big-budget horror games are a dying breed, with most triple-A publishers abandoning the genre two console generations ago, and the most notable horror titles in recent years have been Resident Evil remakes.

In the past, there have been a plethora of excellent horror games. However, outdated mechanisms and constraints might make them feel out of date. Horror games have progressed throughout time, moving beyond gore and simple jump scares.

These characteristics remain vital in the genre, but game designers are now approaching horror in a more intelligent and nuanced way than ever before.

Here are the 5 best horror games that deserve a remake in 2022

5) Dino Crisis

Platforms: PlayStation, Dreamcast, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Mobile, Xbox

Dino Crisis is a classic survival horror game that would benefit enormously from a full remake. It's been described as "Resident Evil with dinosaurs." The first game plays very much like vintage Resident Evil, and it would be ideal if it were given the same treatment as the Resident Evil PS1 games.

If it were fully redone, the Resident Evil 2 remake would most likely be the best option: A thorough remake from the ground up that preserves the majority of the game's gameplay and controls while adding some new elements.

Capcom even just spolied fans to see whether they wanted the new Dino Crisis, and with all of the recent Resident Evil remakes, this remake doesn't seem too far-fetched. The game studio may already be working on a new Dino Crisis, and it's only a question of time.

4) Silent Hill

Platforms: PlayStation, Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4

Although people prefer Silent Hill 2, the first game, which is the franchise's oldest, is in desperate need of a remake. Compared to present standards, the game looks and feels horribly antiquated, with tank-controls that are also incredibly dated.

Silent Hill is a horror classic, therefore it's a shame that so many gamers haven't played it because of its age and inaccessibility on modern consoles. A complete remake would offer newcomers a cause to take up the game and veterans an incentive to return to the abandoned town.

It would be fantastic if Silent Hill received the same treatment as Resident Evil Remake, in which the game was largely unchanged aside from a massive graphical overhaul, new control options, and a few extra features such as a more modern item management system.

3) F.E.A.R.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

In numerous aspects, F.E.A.R. is one of the most intense first-person shooters. Because of the game's sophisticated and dynamic AI, the real gunfights are intense and unexpected. Furthermore, being pursued by Alma is terrible.

The sequel was a respectable successor, but the trilogy's climax was an action-packed cooperative first-person shooter that drifted far from the series' roots. If the same style of photography was used in the remake, it would help bring the series back to life. At the very least, the developers should make the environment more diversified in terms of the art design.

2) Obscure

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Xbox

Obscure is a survival horror game with a multiplayer cooperative mode. It tells the story of five teenagers who discover a shocking fact about their high school. Despite the game's relatively conventional environment and premise, it's an excellent contender for remaking into an online survival horror game.

Players in Obscure can control and switch between any of the five playable characters. Because the user can only control one character at a time, the others will be controlled by the computer, or a second player can join in at any moment.

1) Resident Evil 4

Platforms: GameCube, PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Wii, iOS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest 2

Following the release of the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, Capcom has just one game left to remake: Resident Evil 4. This is a treasured classic that changed the series for the better, doubling down on the hilarity that makes Resident Evil so entertaining. The next big game in the franchise, according to leaks and rumors, will be a remake of Resident Evil 4.

Capcom has not announced a remake of Resident Evil 4 as of February 2022. Nonetheless, considering the number of claims about its existence and the fact that remakes have done well for Capcom, it's plausible that the studio is working on a new RE4.

On April 12, 2020, Video Games Chronicle disclosed that the remake existed and was in the works. The leak did not reveal much in terms of gameplay or plot alterations, but it did indicate that series creator Shinji Mikami had given his approval. Capcom studio M-Two was working on the remake at the time, according to the report.

