GTA San Andreas is the most wanted video game remake: Report

It has been nearly 16 years since the release of GTA San Andreas, but players' love for the game has yet to waiver.

GTA San Andreas has been able to stay relevant for what seems like ages, which is a testament to the big impact that the game has had on the industry.

Rockstar Games shot to fame with their open-world debut, GTA 3, but it would take both Vice City and San Andreas to help them achieve iconic status. The latter especially became a beloved entry in the franchise as it introduced fresh gameplay elements and a colorful cast of characters.

Even in 2021, GTA San Andreas has aged quite well. Although some aspects seem janky by today's standards, the game is still quite fun to play.

A recent report even shows that GTA San Andreas has emerged as the most wanted video game remake.

GTA San Andreas reportedly the most wanted video game remake

A survey by Mazuma Mobile dissected the search volumes with regards to older games and discovered which ones fans desperately want to come back.

Titles like Bully, Half-Life, and Tekken 3 were apparently some of the most popular ones. The list also included Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3. However, at the top of the list was GTA San Andreas.

Advertisement

The 2004 entry in the GTA franchise seems to be in high demand, and a remake would certainly be appreciated by fans. Yet, the argument could be made that players already have a remake of San Andreas in the form of GTA 5's rendition of Los Santos.

While it is more of a sequel rather than a remake, GTA 5 still serves as a great way to experience the world introduced in San Andreas, with better tech and visuals. This is why a complete remake of the 2004 classic might not be something that Rockstar would be interested in.

However, given the kind of success remakes have seen lately (Final Fantasy 7, Resident Evil), perhaps Rockstar could consider it as a viable option.