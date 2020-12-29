Fan creates GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition 2021 concept trailer using mods

A GTA fan has impressively created a "GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition 2021" trailer using mods.

GTA San Andreas is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, even almost 16 years after its release. The game has found new life on the internet through memes as well as the nostalgia that players have with regards to Los Santos and CJ's in-game adventures.

When GTA 5 was confirmed to be taking place in the state of San Andreas, players had already begun planning their trip down to Grove Street. Since the original is nearly 16 years old, the dated textures and graphics stand in the way of complete immersion, given the player's modern sensibilities in gaming with regards to visuals.

A fan, who goes by their YouTube alias XXII, has now directed their nostalgic energy into making a "GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition" trailer using mods, giving the game a much-appreciated high definition remake.

While this is strictly a concept trailer that recreates moments from the 2004 game using mods in GTA 5's Los Santos, it is far from a playable mod. Perhaps, the trailer could serve as inspiration for a few modders to recreate missions from the game, as they have in the past.

GTA, Rockstar Games and remakes

The modding community for GTA has blessed the gaming world with some of the best mods in modern gaming. This includes one that brings Vice City to GTA 5 with modern textures and updated visuals.

Rockstar Games has been relatively quiet on the Remastered train, with potential goldmines in GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. The developers are yet to remaster a game in its entirety but stand to gain a lot as fans would jump at the opportunity to play games like Red Dead Redemption and The Warriors with updated visuals and mechanics.

Remakes and remasters have resulted in some of the most critical games of modern gaming such as Final Fantasy 7 and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.