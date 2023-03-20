5 games to play if you liked Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival game that can sometimes be extremely scary and bizarre. In the game, a player or group of players are stranded on an island and must ultimately find a way out. The game features first-person combat and base-building mechanics that require world exploration.

Shortly after its release, Sons of the Forest garnered positive reviews. However, there are other titles for players who have completed the game or simply want to play something similar. Let's look at five of them.

Green Hell and four other survival games similar to Sons of the Forest

1) Green Hell

Green Hell is a first-person survival game developed by Creepy Jar that can sometimes feel similar to the Sons of the Forest. It attempts to create a sense of realism by having players check their character’s bodies for wounds or parasites. The game also has a psychological meter that affects a person’s insanity. If it drops too low, they begin hallucinating.

The story follows anthropologist Jake Higgins as he searches for his lost wife in an Amazon forest. Green Hell can be played as a single-player or multiplayer co-op.

2) Raft

The Raft takes place in a world almost completely submerged underwater. Players start out floating on a single piece of wood and must collect resources from the ocean to expand their base and survive any danger. After collecting enough resources, players can make their raft bigger.

Eventually, survivors will encounter islands of differing sizes. Clues can be uncovered in some of them, slowly revealing more about the world. Finding enough clues will explain why the world is in such a state.

3) Minecraft

Base building seems to have become an integral part of many, if not most, survival games, and Minecraft could be the reason why. While the game is still dangerous in survival mode, it focuses more on giving players the freedom to use their creativity. This is because the game's survival aspects take a backseat to base building.

Like most survival games, Minecraft players must ensure their safety by collecting resources, exploring, and building bases.

4) Rust

Rust is an extremely brutal survival game thanks to the dangerous animals and humans players will encounter in the wild. Players looking for a bigger challenge than Sons of the Forest should try this game.

You can start your own private server in the game and play with a selected group of players.

5) 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die is a first-person zombie survival game featuring base building similar to Minecraft. Every seventh day, the game gets a blood moon where zombies become stronger, faster, and appear in large numbers.

Players must explore the world for loot to build a base and defend it properly. Like Sons of the Forest, 7 Days to Die can be played either as a single-player or multiplayer. The game is currently in early access but constantly gets new updates. It can be purchased on Steam.

Poll : 0 votes