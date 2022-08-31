5 games to play on PC if you enjoyed Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has been a blast on PC, and its arrival on the system was a wish come true for many players. Most gamers have probably already completed this excellent superhero title. But there are certainly some people still fighting their way through the Sinister Six, with the DLC awaiting them at the end of the road.

Individuals who are done with the web-slinging experience and are looking for another one will have to wait a while until Miles Morales comes to PC later this year. In the meantime, computer gamers may want to get their hands on some new titles that can take them on an action-packed journey as the 2018 Spider-Man game did. To help these people out, here are five options to try on PC if one enjoyed playing the Marvel game.

Five PC games that are like Marvel's Spider-Man

1) Spider-Man: Web of Shadows

If someone can't get enough of Spidey and just wants another Spider-Man title, they can try this game. While some might consider Spider-Man: Web of Shadows underrated, it bears a lot of similarities to the 2018 Marvel title. Developed by Aspyr, the game came out in 2008 for various platforms.

The story of the game is an original take on the wall-crawler and sees Venom as the primary antagonist. Several other villains from Spider-Man’s rogues gallery also make memorable appearances, as well as iconic Marvel characters like Luke Cage, Black Widow, and Wolverine. All these figures play vital roles in the story.

Spider-Man: Web of Shadows is an open-world game set in Manhattan, so fans of Marvel's Spider-Man will see various familiar locations. The swinging mechanic in the game is also great and comparable to Insomniac Games' version. However, combat was the emphasis of the 2008 title, which saw Spidey unleash some very cool-looking moves, both in his normal form as well as in the symbiote suit. That’s right; the symbiote is a fully usable mode in the game.

2) Batman: Arkham Knight

If gamers are looking for another superhero game to satisfy their need to do some crime fighting, Batman: Arkham Knight is a good choice. The gameplay is set in an original rendition of the fictional Gotham City, and this title is the final installment in Rocksteady’s Arkham series.

All hell breaks loose on Halloween night, as Scarcrow has initiated a plan to flood the city with the fear toxin. With the residents evacuated, Batman must work together with the GCPD to stop Scarecrow and his new militia led by the Arkham Knight. This one is arguably the best Batman game ever to be released and competes with Marvel's Spider-Man for the title of the greatest superhero game.

Many elements that were great about Insomniac Games' offering are also present here. These include occasional crime alerts, side missions that involve other villains, and a compelling story from start to finish. Players can even ride around in the Batmobile, which has been the dream of many Batman fans for a long time.

3) Sunset Overdrive

In case one are in the mood for something in the same vein as Marvel's Spider-Man from the same developer, Sunset Overdrive is a great option. This title from Insomniac Games was originally released in 2014 for Xbox One and later got a PC port in 2018.

The action-adventure game is set in an open-world metropolis called Sunset City, which players can navigate using a traversal system. Using this, they can employ various parkour abilities and quickly move across the world, similar to how the movement works in Marvel's Spider-Man.

The story is somewhat underwhelming, although the gameplay more than makes up for it. Played from a third-person perspective, gamers can use various weapons to eliminate enemies while they are running or jumping around, making combat an engaging experience.

4) GTA 4

If gamers fell in love with the Manhattan in Marvel's Spider-Man and want to spend a few more days in a virtual rendition of the city, there is another title that offers a far more realistic recreation of the place.

GTA 4 is set in the fictional Liberty City, which is basically the series’ version of New York. The best part is that not only does the game offer a faithful recreation of Manhattan but also many of its outlying boroughs. Players will be able to hail a cab, or more realistically, rob a person of their stylish car and drive around in what is possibly the best virtual rendition of New York City in gaming history.

The story follows the protagonist, Niko Bellic, a war veteran from Yugoslavia who comes to Liberty City to start a new life. Initially relying on his cousin Roman, Niko soon gets pulled into a number of criminal ventures, where he makes new friends as well as enemies.

5) Control

If what gamers truly crave is power and got a taste of it in Marvel's Spider-Man, they can take a look at the offering by Remedy Entertainment known as Control. The title provides players with some of the best experiences when it comes to supernatural abilities, which could go a long way in sating their power fantasies.

Telekinesis, levitation, and mind control are some of the main abilities that one can attain throughout the narrative. Using these powers, players are required to regain control of the Oldest House, located in Manhattan, which serves as the headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Control.

Control is one of Remedy's finest achievements and has been tied into another one of its franchises as well: Alan Wake. The 2019 game is seemingly getting a sequel as well as a multiplayer spinoff sometime in the future.

