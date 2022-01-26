The simplicity of GTA 4 Online multiplayer is still beautiful (and it’s still around)

GTA 4 Online multiplayer is (surprisingly) still around, with its old-school simplicity making it refreshing to play.

It's by no means bustling compared to GTA Online or the numerous GTA RP servers that many gamers love to play. However, it's still a game for which some players feel nostalgic, especially since it represents a less complicated time.

Many people compare it to modern GTA Online, often discussing how the series has become extremely unrealistic with futuristic vehicles and weaponry.

GTA 4 Online multiplayer is still around, and its simplicity makes it fun to play

Ben T. @videotech_ Ah, “GTA” Online. Yep, they’re still people playing GTA IV Online.



These lobbies take me back to old days of GTA(5) Online lol. Jez it feels awesome without the overpowered weapons and oppressors n shit Ah, “GTA” Online. Yep, they’re still people playing GTA IV Online. These lobbies take me back to old days of GTA(5) Online lol. Jez it feels awesome without the overpowered weapons and oppressors n shit https://t.co/3o76lo5rRy

This tweet is the perfect example of somebody comparing this game to what most Grand Theft Auto fans play today. There were no microtransactions or futuristic vehicles (like the Oppressor Mk II) to ruin a player's day here. Back then, it was all about skill, as there weren't many shortcuts to becoming better than others.

The first part of the tweet also talks about people still playing GTA 4 Online multiplayer, which is technically true. It's worth noting that the most popular version of this game involves some modding.

Playing GTA 4 Online multiplayer in 2022

The above video does a detailed guide on how one can play this game in the modern era. Essentially:

Gamers need to downgrade the game, which can be done by downloading a specific file from Mega.nz. They should also download the ZolikaPatch and GTA Connected. Drag and drop all of the downgraded files into the GTA 4 directory. Double click patch_8.bat. Delete the two JackIVFixes files. Drag and drop the ZolikaPatch files into the same directory, and replace any files if need be. Run ZolikaPatch.ini. Change BlackscreenFix's value from 1 to 0 and save it. Run the GTA Connected file (should read as GTAC followed by its version number).

Links to the essential download pages:

Non-modded versions

Some players with older versions of the game can still play GTA 4 Online without mods, although its scene is noticeably less active. One of the reasons why it's still up while GTA Online on the PS3 and Xbox 360 isn't is because of how the online multiplayer works.

GTA 4 Online uses a peer-to-peer connection with no reliance on external servers. Gamers who have the updated Complete Edition of the game will have to resort to downgrading it and using the other mods.

Still, it's fascinating to some that such an old game is still alive and has a small community attached to it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever played GTA 4 Online multiplayer? Yes No 0 votes so far