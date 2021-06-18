5 reasons why GTA Online was more successful than GTA 4 multiplayer

When GTA 4 multiplayer took a single important step, GTA Online walked a thousand miles. The former laid the groundwork so the latter could do so.

Multiplayer in GTA 4 was a novel concept that expanded previous features in the series. There were lobbies, leaderboards, and a variety of ranked matches. With a solid foundation to work with, GTA Online has further improved these functions. However, the popularity of the two differs from night to day.

Rockstar Games has recently shut down servers for GTA 4 multiplayer since Microsoft no longer supports Games for Windows Live. Meanwhile, GTA Online is still growing strong. Rockstar sold 20 million GTA 5 copies in 2020, with most of the purchases intent on playing online modes (and modifications).

5 reasons why GTA Online took off more than GTA 4 multiplayer did

#5 - Variety of content updates

GTA 4 multiplayer had several modes, such as deathmatches, cooperation missions, and freeroam exploration. There were also private and public sessions. However, there was a notable lack of content updates. Most of the multiplayer games remained the same for several years.

On the other hand, Rockstar has given a lot of love to GTA Online. There have been regular updates every single year since its original release. In addition to seasonal weapons and vehicles, there are also game-changing modes and missions, such as the Diamond Casino and Cayo Perico heists.

Major content updates freshen up the GTA experience with these online modes. For example, the After Hours update introduces Nightclubs. Players can manage their own business while they hire celebrity DJs to gain popularity. The GTA 4 multiplayer doesn't have anything like this.

#4 - Heists are fun interactive missions

High-profit crimes require extensive planning on the part of the GTA player. It's why the heist missions of GTA 5 and Online can either be a fun or frustrating experience. This is arguably the core aspect of the GTA series as of late, given how well-received the missions were.

GTA 4 multiplayer does have several missions that require teamwork, such as Bomb Da Base II. However, these aren't nearly as detailed as the prep missions for GTA Online heists, nor are they as profitable. For better or worse, GTA 5 and Online provide more complexity in their mission structures.

Notably, the critical reception of Three Leaf Clover (in the base game) serves an important role. This mission is probably what convinced Rockstar to implement heists as a key gameplay feature in GTA 5 and Online. It certainly makes sense, given the action-packed sequences that kept GTA 4 players hooked.

#3 - GTA 5 is more popular than GTA 4

While GTA 4 has its fair share of fans, it wasn't for everybody. Some critics didn't like the serious tone of the story, nor did they like the various attempts at realism (such as the infamous driving physics). GTA 5 was a return to its roots, with over-the-top missions and a grander size and scope.

GTA 5 was hotly anticipated upon its release in 2013. Within three days, Rockstar had already raked in a billion dollars in sales. That's not to take away from GTA 4, which is already well-liked in the series. However, a bigger player base allowed GTA Online to maintain higher levels of popularity.

Beyond that, most GTA 4 multiplayer lobbies had a lack of players. The servers weren't nearly as populated as they would be in GTA Online. Perhaps, some of them enjoyed the single-player mode instead, given how GTA 4 multiplayer was rather simplistic and unstructured for its time.

#2 - There is so much to do in GTA Online

GTA Online allows players to engage in a large assortment of activities and not just game modes either. Beyond the exciting race tracks lie detailed customization features. Some of them include weaponized vehicles and fancy-looking sports cars. GTA Online players can also pick and choose their safehouses, depending on their income.

Properties give players more versatility in their online modes. Whether it's operating a nightclub, purchasing executive offices, or running weed farms, there is always something different to do. By comparison, GTA 4 multiplayer can be rather barren with a lack of varied activities.

However, GTA Online is a long-term commitment. Players need to constantly grind if they want to save up money for higher-level businesses, such as a $1,000,000 investment for CEO property. While the rewards outweigh the risks, not every player has the time to dedicate themselves to GTA Online.

#1 - In-game discounts were a regular occurrence

The '10s was a critical turning point in the video game industry. Social media platforms like Twitch and YouTube gave way to the meteoric rise of streamers. The likes of xQc, Sykkuno, and Sodapoppin would regularly gather large crowds to watch them play games, given their follower count is in the millions.

With the explosive popularity of video games (especially GTA 5), paid subscription programs would make several offers to entice players. One major example is Amazon with its Prime Gaming. GTA Online players can link their accounts to gain access to various upgrades; these include skins, weapons, and vehicles.

Rockstar Games also took advantage with great deals. Sometimes they would provide discounts on high-end apartments, with up to 40% off. They would also celebrate with cash giveaways if players logged in within a specific time frame. These financial incentives would attract GTA Online players.

GTA Online players can also buy Shark Cards to give themselves in-game money, which Rockstar sometimes offers at a lower price or in a bundle. A good number of GTA players are critical of this concept since it directly encourages microtransactions and pay-to-win mentalities.

However, most players don't seem to mind spending their hard-earned money for GTA Online. This is due to the gigantic paywall and constant grinding of the game. Nonetheless, Rockstar continues to make billions due to these Shark Cards. At the very least, GTA 4 multiplayer wasn't microtransactional.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

