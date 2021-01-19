How Rockstar can keep GTA Online relevant even after the release of GTA 6

The GTA community has taken to GTA Online quite positively and consider it one of the most fun online multiplayer experiences.

But there also exists a large portion of the fanbase who do not care about Rockstar Games' continued support for the game years after its release.

The problem that many fans have with the developer when it comes to GTA Online stems from the belief that the organization is "milking" the game. This seems like an easy enough idea to grasp as it only makes sense for a publisher to reap as much financial gain as possible from a successful title.

Yet, fans who are critical should take a step back and assess whether a studio, even as huge as Rockstar, is capable of putting out massive AAA releases like GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption within the space of 2-3 years? Probably not.

What Rockstar can do to keep GTA Online relevant even with GTA 6's release

It only makes sense for Rockstar to continue chipping away at more extensive projects like the much-anticipated GTA 6 in silence while putting out content for GTA Online.

Seeing how gamers have spent upwards of five years in the game, doing missions, Heists, amassing wealth, it only makes sense for Rockstar to continue acknowledging its fanbase's dedication and love for the game.

While, admittedly, fatigue is an apparent problem to be dealt with, GTA Online does a reasonably decent job providing new content with title updates. Yet, the bigger question here is how enormous the scope for GTA Online really is.

Considering that the game isn't called "Grand Theft Auto 5: Online", fans can discern that although it uses assets and elements of Grand Theft Auto 5, it has always been a standalone title.

The game is now set for release as a standalone title come 2021, which only solidifies the theory that GTA Online is here to stay and will continuously evolve with each major release in the franchise.

Mainline entries as "Seasons"

Some of today's biggest games, such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Destiny, follow a season-style of content. Meaning, each new season brings new characters, weapons, areas, and things of that sort.

Essentially, it means changing the game up in a massive way to showcase the game's evolution over time. Similarly, while GTA Online doesn't have a "season" structure, the series's mainline entries essentially signal a new season in the game.

Many forget that GTA Online first made its debut through Grand Theft Auto 4 and was the game's earliest iteration. With the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, Online grew to adopt features and assets and assimilated with the base game.

Therefore, with the release of GTA 6, Rockstar can then adapt the new entry in the franchise with Online and usher in a brand-new "season." This way, Online never truly dies and continues to evolve with the franchise rather than impeding newer titles.

It makes little sense to throw away what is a successful formula in GTA Online.