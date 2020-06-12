Fans angry as GTA 5 gets PS5 announcement ahead of GTA 6

Fans are left heartbroken as the PS5 Reveal event did not reveal anything about GTA 6.

Fans are taking to Twitter to vent out their frustration over their endless wait for GTA 6.

Expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 in PS5. Image: Daily Express.

Fans were waiting ardently for big reveals in the PS5 Reveal event, hosted by Sony. Once the event drew to a close, fans were left wanting for more. While some fans were happy with the announcement of AAA games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Morales, Hitman III, Horizon 2: Forbidden West, Resident Evil VIII: Village, Project Athia ,etc, some were disappointed. Rockstar Games completely shunned GTA 6 while announcing the enhanced and expanded version of GTA 5 for PS5.

Endurance of the misery regarding GTA 6

It is no news that GTA fans have waited patiently for the release of GTA 6 since a long time. Naturally, they were anticipating the release of GTA 6 with the reveal of next generation console, PS5.

When the fans saw the Rockstar logo on the screen of PS5 Reveal event, GTA fans went crazy with excitement. Sadly, they got their hopes crushed as it was announced that an enhanced and extended version of GTA 5 for PS5 will launch next year.

I thought we were going to see GTA 6 the moment this popped up pic.twitter.com/6uWyPlERz5 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) June 11, 2020

The fans were heartbroken as this was not even a new release by Rockstar Games. They took to social media to vent out their anger and frustration.

Me realizing we won’t get GTA 6 in a while since GTA V is getting ported over to the PS5 pic.twitter.com/J6XxayPFZp — Jah💥 (@LookatCurryMan_) June 11, 2020

Everyone: we want GTA 6



GTA 5: pic.twitter.com/9sDV9Tm1uC — 100T Classy (@Classify) June 11, 2020

The fans felt that they were duped by Rockstar Games and this was how they showed it:

Advertisement

Rockstar Games: We hear ya!! We know how much you want GTA6..



Fans: YES YES ??



Rockstar: So we are proud to announce..



Fans: 👀 👀



Rockstar: Enhanced versions of GTA V coming!



Fans:#PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/bmQiyZ1Bg1 — ⚡️ 😈⚡️ (@The_Realest3_) June 11, 2020

There were hilarious memes like these doing the rounds as well:

All people: hyped for GTA6



Sony: pic.twitter.com/RnF0TMWqJe — Erik (@Erik_Dox) June 11, 2020

My dumbass thinking they were going to announce GTA 6, Dead Space 4, and another Arkham game pic.twitter.com/SZBTaPVF1c — Josh Silva (@joshsilva1983) June 11, 2020

While some people were annoyed and some lost all hope:

GTA 5 is going to be on PS5 and I won’t be playing GTA6 until 2040, apparently.



GTA 5 online will live forever, won’t it 😔 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 11, 2020

My grandkids will have PS67 and still no GTA6 pic.twitter.com/b1rvMpJWHM — Chen 🌸🔮 (@bitchwhatline) June 11, 2020

The world when GTA 6 is finally ready pic.twitter.com/HvhATOzAVP — Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) June 11, 2020

The only silver lining is that Sony mentioned that this was not the only PS5 event that they were hosting before the release of the console. So, fans should not be completely disappointed as there is still a chance that some news of GTA 6 may get announced in one of the upcoming PS5 events. Remember, patience is the virtue!