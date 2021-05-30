Top 5 side activities players can do in GTA Online apart from missions

While the main attractions of GTA Online are the missions, there are plenty of engaging side activities available in the game.

While GTA 5 has a massive sandbox world with tons of engaging content, playing the same game for a long period of time can frustrate even the most ardent fans. As with most online multiplayer games, GTA Online favors those who spend hours grinding on the game, or those who spend a lot of money to bypass the grinding. There are many things to do in game apart from missions, and most of them are done best if played with friends.

Here are a few side activities players can do in GTA Online other than missions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 side activites to break the monotony of grinding in GTA Online

5) Street Races

The obvious choice outside missions in GTA Online is racing. The reason is simple: GTA Online has a massive collection of vehicles, and the game's driving mechanics were made to resemble a racing game. Thus, it makes sense that players would want to buy a cool new car and race against each other.

The streets of Los Santos are perfect for street racing, while Blaine County makes for challenging long distance endurance runs.

4) - Sports (Tennis and Golf)

Playing a slow-paced and peaceful game like golf might seem like the exact opposite of what a player would do in a game like GTA, but having competitive matches of tennis and golf against friends is a great way to spend time in GTA Online. GTA wouldn't be a sandbox game series without these features. One can take a break from action and violence and live like a normal person, which is a very appealing factor.

3) Adversary Mode - Overtime Rumble

There are plenty of adversary modes in GTA Online, but this is considered one of the best. In Overtime Rumble, players jump from ramps and attempt to land their cars on a huge dartboard with the help of parachutes. This sounds absolutely ridiculous, and that is exactly why it is extremely fun. Players in GTA Online are always looking to do the most absurd of things for fun, and Overtime Rumble is an ingenious idea to capitalize on that idea.

2) Adversary Mode - Slasher

The Slasher game mode came out in the Halloween Surprise update and is one of the best adversary modes in GTA Online if played with friends. In this game mode, a player can either play as the Hunted or the Slasher and must complete a round within 3 minutes. The Hunted, armed with flashlights, must survive for 3 minutes while the Slasher, armed with a shotgun, must find and kill the others.

1) Rally Racing

Rallying is one of the toughest motorsports in real life, and rally races in GTA Online are equally challenging. It involves two players, one taking the role of the driver and the other being the navigator. The driver is unable to see the radar or checkpoints. The navigator must assist him with the directions. This requires a competent driver, and the navigator must be equally adept at communication. As such, this game mode is best enjoyed with a friend, and it is easily one of the most entertaining activities.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's GTA section improve. Take a 30sec survey, now!