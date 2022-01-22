Do futuristic elements in GTA Online limit what Rockstar can do with future GTA games?

One of the most common complaints about GTA Online is that some of its futuristic elements don't belong in a GTA game.

This type of complaint is most commonly seen by old-school fans or those who prefer realism. It can be a valid complaint, especially since some of the HD Universe games were good titles with a realistic style (like GTA 4 and 5).

However, it's also important to note that GTA Online is a multiplayer game, so there's limited evidence that a future single-player GTA game would have futuristic vehicles. Still, it's an important bridge to cross as far as discussions go.

Futuristic elements in GTA Online don't necessarily limit what future games can do

An example of high-tech weaponry (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's too early to tell what impact the sci-fi vehicles and weapons from the last few years of GTA Online would have on future games. They already have a significant effect on the current multiplayer game, which has led to its divisive popularity online.

However, all of that takes place in a multiplayer game. It would be incredibly likely for it to appear in the next online multiplayer game in the series but not guaranteed to be in the next single-player game (like GTA 6).

Plus, GTA Online is still a Grand Theft Auto game at its core. Changing a few vehicles or weapons might annoy some fans, but others might appreciate the shift from realism.

Why some players have a problem with the "futuristic stuff"

Seeing futuristic vehicles in GTA Online can seem like an antithesis to the previous games' realism. Examples of these types of vehicles include:

Oppressor Mk II (a weaponized flying motorcycle)

Toreador (a weaponized car that can go underwater)

Deluxo (a flying car)

Ruiner 2000 (a car that can jump)

Some gamers see all of this as examples of the Grand Theft Auto series jumping the shark. It naturally leads to arguments about whether the franchise is becoming too similar to Saints Row in terms of its absurdity, which is not a flattering comparison for fans of realism.

The divisive Orbital Cannon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also, the previous list is only a shortlist of futuristic vehicles. It doesn't include weapons, such as the:

Orbital Cannon

Compact EMP Launcher

Widowmaker

Unholy Hellmaker

Up-n-Atomizer

Naturally, some of these vehicles and weapons can seem overpowered at first glance. For instance, the Oppressor Mk II irritated the community for years, and an Orbital Cannon can one-shot anybody almost anywhere with a wide AOE attack.

There are limitations to these futuristic options, but that doesn't make them any more fun for some players to fight.

The GTA series wasn't always realistic prior to GTA Online

A prime example (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ignoring video game logic for a moment (such as infinite respawns from gruesome injuries), there are several elements from older titles in the series that weren't realistic. One of the most notable examples was GTA San Andreas's usable jetpack.

That jetpack ended up becoming one of the most iconic parts of the game, showing that futuristic features can succeed in a GTA game. It even inspired the creation of the Thruster in GTA Online.

An example of a jumping taxi in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's also the matter of completing the Taxi Driver vehicle mission in GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories. The reward for doing so is the ability to make the player's taxis jump whenever they want. It's a pretty noticeable jump similar to what the Ruiner 2000 can do.

GTA Online is arguably the most successful game in the series, and there are fans of its futuristic vehicles. As long as Rockstar is creative for the next games, any addition of futuristic elements shouldn't be too limiting.

