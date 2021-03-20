Should GTA 6 include more futuristic vehicles like GTA Online?

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, but some fans wonder if the futuristic vehicles found in GTA Online would fit the atmosphere of that game.

Considering the fact that any news and announcements regarding GTA 6 are practically non-existent right now, it's difficult to quantify how much value GTA Online's futuristic vehicles would bring to a game like GTA 6.

If GTA 6 takes place in the 80s, having something like the Pegassi Toreador flying about would feel very anachronistic. While it could work thematically, GTA is not a series known for being futuristic (at least in the main games).

If futuristic vehicles had to be included in GTA 6, it would be best to include them in the online multiplayer version, as having these vehicles would break the immersion mainline GTA games typically aim for.

The GTA series is a wacky one, but there will have to be serious storyline reasons for including futuristic vehicles.

How futuristic vehicles could fit into GTA 6

Rockstar would have to decide if adding futuristic vehicles would make GTA 6 more fun (Image via 90skid_ , GTA 6 Reddit)

Games often only include features that make the overall gameplay experience more immersive or fun. Sometimes, a feature is included as a limitation for its hardware or to limit the player from doing a specific action too often. Likewise, most other features are made to make a game appeal to its core audience.

For GTA 6, Rockstar would have to decide if adding futuristic vehicles would make the game more fun. Individually speaking, vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II are fun to drive around in. Flying weaponized vehicles is a cool concept, but there are severe power creep implications worth mentioning in a discussion like this.

Powercreep

There is virtually nothing a regular motorcycle could do over the infamous Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

If something like the Oppressor Mk II existed in GTA 6's base game, nearly all other vehicles would be invalidated (unless it was heavily nerfed). Helicopters and planes would have little to no use in the game unless it was forced for the sake of a mission. Most futuristic vehicles can fly in GTA Online, but they have weapons and armor over most aircraft.

There's also the topic of motorcycles. With the infamous Oppressor Mk II used as an example, there is virtually nothing a regular motorcycle could do over its flying cousin. Regular bicycles are mostly outclassed by motorcycles, but at least bicycles help improve a player's stamina and allow them to do small jumps. With futuristic vehicles, players won't have much diversity in the single-player campaign.

Having power creep in GTA 6's online version of GTA Online would also be acceptable (Image via ZacCoxTV, YouTube)

If GTA 6 has futuristic vehicles in the base game, then having it be unlocked near the end of the game would be the fairest way to do so. Otherwise, all early to mid missions would be completely trivialized.

Having power creep in GTA 6's online version of GTA Online would also be acceptable. It would alienate some fans of GTA who hate what modern GTA Online has become, but at least it wouldn't have to be in GTA 6 right away.

Of course, having it in GTA 6 Online so early would also invite questions about what Rockstar could possibly do to make the next updates even more impressive.

Should GTA 6 have the futuristic vehicles from GTA Online?

There aren't many leaks suggesting GTA 6 will be heading towards a futuristic direction (Image via Screen Rant)

GTA Online is a great game, even with its futuristic vehicles. However, with limited knowledge of what GTA 6 could look like, it would be best not to add futuristic vehicles from GTA Online, at least not right away. It won't flesh out GTA's main story, and there aren't many leaks suggesting GTA 6 will be heading towards a futuristic direction.

There's also the matter of wanting GTA Online (and by association, GTA V) to be unique and replayable. If GTA 6 completely outclassed GTA V in every conceivable way, then that would hurt GTA Online's sales drastically.

There's arguably no GTA title that is completely and utterly outclassed to the point of worthlessness, as every GTA game often has unique traits. Considering futuristic vehicles aren't a must-have feature, GTA 6 doesn't really need to include them.

Why GTA 6 should be more unique

GTA is a franchise full of memorable games that players can often go back to. Futuristic vehicles are great for GTA Online, but they still have detractors. Making it a focal point of GTA 6 would be unique, but it would lack a core part of that GTA identity.

GTA 6's inclusion of futuristic vehicles wouldn't be a death sentence. It probably won't be the best course of action in terms of fun gameplay and relevant storyline integration, but it wouldn't turn away that many GTA fans from trying it out. The main issue is that it would directly compete with GTA V and GTA Online, which might not be the best immediate decision.

Hence, it would be best to wait until the GTA Online well is fully dried up before implementing futuristic vehicles in either GTA 6's base game or in its online equivalent.