Should Rockstar add more futuristic vehicles like the Oppressor Mk2 to GTA 6? 

The new GTA 6 is sure to have some astounding vehicle models, old and new. Not to mention the amount of upgraded quality and abilities to do with modifying player vehicles.

GTA 5 and GTA Online have already showcased some pretty impressive and futuristic vehicles including the Oppressor MKII and the TS-02 Khanjali tank. These vehicles can be upgraded by GTA players and fitted with extreme weaponry.

So, should Rockstar add more futuristic vehicles to the GTA 6 world? This article will discuss the pros and cons.

More futuristic vehicles in GTA 6: The Pros

The TS-02 Khanjali (Image via Rockstargames.com)

Many GTA players want to keep pushing the boundaries of destruction and upgrading vehicles, so GTA players are bound to see more futuristic weapons than just a simple railgun in GTA 6.

GTA Online players can upgrade the cannon on the TS-02 Khanjali tank, for example, with a 'Coil' railgun cannon with similar features to the much smaller hand-held version.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames There’s a new tank in town. The Khanjali can be upgraded with a Rail Gun cannon. There’s a new tank in town. The Khanjali can be upgraded with a Rail Gun cannon. https://t.co/T2nw2sxtn5

Some GTA players will want to see more laser weapons in vehicles, or the ability to completely modify existing weapons into unthinkable new, more futuristic versions, beyond MKII status. This is certainly a good enough reason for the GTA Community to expect an increase in futuristic vehicles by GTA 6.

More futuristic vehicles in GTA 6: The Cons

Not completely indestructible (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

Other GTA players would prefer to see a return to the simpler days of GTA, when traversing across the map like in GTA San Andreas was a real adventure. These players are the same ones that hate the amount of griefers that use the Oppressor MKII simply to ruin their fun.

Five @jamiliciouzz Oppressor MkII Sponsored by team GTA San Lopez😂 Oppressor MkII Sponsored by team GTA San Lopez😂 https://t.co/1TtAnJNzvd

Keeping the game with less futuristic vehicles would cause less player frustration when seeing an Opressor flying around Vice City in the 70s, for example. Many players do not see the need to add more futuristic vehicles to the GTA 6 game.

Depending on the decade setting for GTA 6, there will obviously be some new futuristic vehicles like in GTA Online, but hopefully not too many more.

Futuristic vehicles in GTA 6: The bottom line

The Deluxo in GTA Online (Image via YouTube.com @ Hazardous)

Also Read

Given the GTA franchise's evolution, of course there will be more new futuristic vehicles available to players in GTA 6. Exactly how, when and where is not yet clear.

The GTA Community cannot wait to experience everything GTA 6 will have to offer. So either way, more futuristic vehicles or not, the players will trust Rockstar to do what should be done.

Edited by Rohit Mishra