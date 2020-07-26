GTA Online Oppressor MKII: The flying motorcycle, where to buy it from?

GTA Online is packed to the brim with a massive collection of cars, bikes, and even fighter jets to pick from. The game is a chaotic playground filled with high powered weaponry and vehicles.

However, one particular vehicle stands out among the rest as a supremely powerful vehicle of death and destruction: The Oppressor MKII. Living up to its namesake, the Oppressor MKII is one of the most powerful vehicles in GTA Online and one that is no stranger to controversy.

Also Read: 5 games like The Last of Us.

There is no other vehicle in GTA Online that has garnered the collective ire of the fanbase, with some even demanding it to be removed from the game. According to a lot of fans, the Oppressor MKII has single-handedly ruined GTA Online's Freemode.

The vehicle is essentially a motorcycle capable of flight, and can be kitted out with high-powered weaponry and countermeasures.

How and where to buy the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online?

Advertisement

"The Oppressor Mk I was a landmark in hybrid vehicle design. Well, the Mk II takes off where its little brother landed - and it never comes down. This is about the closest you can get to throwing a saddle on a rocket engine, bolting on some optional heavy artillery, and pressing the big red button.

Please note: This vehicle can only be modified at the Specialized Workshop inside a Terrorbyte."- In-game description

The Oppressor MKII, much like the Deluxo, can be operated in two different ways. It can hover on the ground, or take to the skies like an aircraft if the player so wishes.

Also Read: 5 games like Ghost of Tsushima.

The Pegassi Oppressor MKII is worth a whopping $3,890,250 from the Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online. However, if the player has the Trade Price unlocked, then they can get it for $2,925,000.

Warstock Cache and Carry is available in the game's Internet, and can be accessed using the Phone. In order to customize the Oppressor MKII, players must own a Terrorbyte and the Specialized Workshop.

Also Read: Red Dead Online Major Update for July 28