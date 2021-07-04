Is Oppressor MKll still ruining GTA Online gameplay of many players?

In 2018, Rockstar released the Oppressor MKII hoverbike as part of the After Hours update of GTA Online and instantly divided the GTA Online fanbase.

Calling the vehicle overpowered is an understatement, the Oppressor MKII made all other vehicles in the game basically useless. The vehicle had good speed, boosts, good handling, had missiles attached to it and was hard to lock onto by other weapons.

The vehicle was basically unstoppable and was quickly picked up by players for griefing. The only way other players could escape the Oppressor MKII was to either go into passive mode or leave the lobby and find another one.

This is a huge problem but Rockstar still hasn't shown the slightest interest in fixing the Oppressor MKII.

Does Oppressor MKII still ruin GTA Online for many players?

Yes, yes it does. Public lobbies are still full of griefers and low level players who have purchased the Oppressor MKII by buying Shark Cards.

Although there are lesser number of people using it compared to launch due to them simply becoming bored of being so overpowered.Players will still run into people on Oppressor MKII's killing others doing a supply run, cargo mission, etc. for no reason at all.

Players who were against it also gave in with the mindset of "If you can't beat them, join them".

Many have just learned how to avoid and defeat the Oppressor MKII but it is still just plain annoying to deal with it.

It is sad to see Rockstar not doing anything about this, the fact that there are players who are leaving the game because of balancing issues should be cause for great concern.

It might be good for them as low level players give in and purchase Shark Cards to acquire this vehicle but it will hurt the game in the long run.

As of July 2021, the Oppressor MKII still hasn't been fixed and it does not seem likely that it ever will. Rockstar must take the initiative and implement measures to curb such blatant misuse of overpowered elements in GTA Online.

