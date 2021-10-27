Which is the best futuristic car in GTA Online?

GTA Online boasts several incredibly fascinating and notoriously expensive futuristic vehicles, each more of a beast on the battlefield than the other.

Over the years, Rockstar has released many new, insanely exciting, and prevalent vehicles. Players don't usually get to see anyone driving these kinds of cars in real-life. From flying bikes weaponized submersibles to VTOL jets, the multiplayer game has it all.

This article talks about the most diverse futuristic vehicle featured in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The best futuristic vehicle

Inspired by the DeLorean DMC-12 from the movie Back To The Future, the Deluxo is arguably one of the coolest futuristic vehicles in GTA Online.

"The future is here, and it has gull-wing doors. Never again must you choose between the drama of the open road and the majesty of flight. Never again will you feel that lurch of panic as you accidentally drive over a cliff. At the click of a button, you will soar over trees, mountains, sharks, the slack-jawed competition, and anything else you choose." - WARSTOCK CACHE & CARRY DESCRIPTION.

The Deluxo is not as fast as some critically acclaimed vehicles that have been ruling the fast track. However, it is pretty fast in its own right and makes for one heck of a ride in GTA Online. The vehicle boasts excellent handling and incredible acceleration and has one of the highest top speeds in the game.

It does, however, suffer from a bit of understeer, but that's about the vehicle's only downside. The Deluxo performs incredibly well on land, possessing the same qualities as some of the best coupes and hatchbacks in GTA Online.

In Hover/Flyer mode, the vehicle is gracefully lifted off the ground and thrust into the air. The hovercraft mode also allows the car to travel over water and maintains smooth maneuverability. However, in this state, it does experience a significant drop in speed and barely goes over 80mph.

As a weaponized vehicle, the Deluxo also comes equipped with several potent weapons, including devastating Machine Guns and homing exceptionally lethal missiles.

Overall, the Deluxo is one of the best sports cars in GTA Online and has no comparison in the futuristic department. Simply a must-have!

