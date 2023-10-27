5 games you should try while you wait for Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake is a psychological horror video game developed by Remedy Entertainment. It tells the story of a thriller writer who suffers from a creative block. After much deliberation, he decides to travel to the fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington, with his wife, Alice. Once there, however, Alan discovers that Alice has disappeared and that his nightmares have come true in the form of shadows lurking in the darkness.

The title is considered one of the best horror games ever made, thanks to its immersive atmosphere, cinematic storytelling, and gameplay based on using light as a weapon against the shadows.

Here is a list of five games you should try while you wait for the second part of Alan Wake.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 games to try while you wait for Alan Wake 2

1) Alan Wake

There is nothing better to do while waiting for Alan Wake 2 than playing the original game (Image via Remedy)

It may seem obvious, but given the mechanics available in Alan Wake, replaying the first game is essential to understanding what the upcoming title has to offer. You'll be able to better appreciate the story, the characters, and the details that will surely continue in the sequel.

In addition, the original has recently been remastered for current consoles and PCs, with graphical and technical improvements that make it more attractive than ever.

You are recommended to play Alan Wake because it is a game that combines an immersive atmosphere, a complex plot, and original combat mechanics. The title will make you feel the fear and tension of being surrounded by darkness, but it will also surprise you with its cultural references, humor, and charismatic characters.

2) Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 is a great classic to play (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill 2 is another classic psychological horror game. The title puts you in the shoes of James Sunderland, a man who receives a letter from his wife Mary, who died three years ago, inviting him to join her in the mysterious town of Silent Hill. Once there, James will face his own demons and the terrifying creatures that inhabit the place.

Silent Hill 2 is a game that uses fog as an atmospheric element in a town full of mystery and symbolism. It explores the themes of trauma and guilt. It also has a masterful soundtrack composed by Akira Yamaoka.

3) Outlast

The light is very important in Outlast (Image via Red Barrels)

If you are looking for a more intense and frightening experience while waiting for Alan Wake 2, Outlast is a must-play game. It is a first-person survival horror title whose main character is a journalist named Miles Upshur.

This man decides to investigate the strange events that occur in the psychiatric hospital, Mount Massive Asylum. There, he will discover the horrors hidden behind its walls and will have to escape using only his video camera and his wits.

Like Alan Wake, Outlast uses light as a scarce and vital resource to survive the threats that lurk in the dark. It also has a very successful setting and a story full of twists and surprises.

4) The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within is a very dark game (Image via Tango Gameworks)

If you like horror games with action and stealth, The Evil Within 2 is a good option. This title puts you in the role of Sebastian Castellanos, a detective who must return to the virtual world of STEM to rescue his daughter Lily, who disappeared years ago. There, he will have to face his own traumas and the monsters created by the inhabitants of STEM.

The Evil Within 2 is a good game to play while waiting for Alan Wake 2 because both encourage the use of firearms and flashlights to fight the creatures of the night. The titles also mix fact and fiction. They are influenced by the works of Stephen King and other contemporary horror authors.

5) The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

This is a mystery game with horror elements (Image via The Astronauts)

If you want to make the wait for Alan Wake 2 more bearable and prefer a more leisurely and narrative-oriented game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a good choice.

The first-person title follows the adventures of Paul Prospero, a paranormal detective who receives a letter from a boy named Ethan Carter asking for help. Upon arriving in Ethan's hometown of Red Creek Valley, Paul discovers that the boy has disappeared and that there is something strange about the place.

Like Alan Wake, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter uses non-linear storytelling and encourages the exploration of a natural and beautiful environment. It also features stunning graphics and an immersive atmosphere.

These are just some of the games you can enjoy while waiting for Alan Wake 2. If you want to know more about similar titles, check out our list of scary games that will give you the creeps.