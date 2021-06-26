5 Games with the worst clickbait culture surrounding them

Clickbait is an unfortunate part of the culture now. Many things are designed specifically for clicks, with no real substance behind them. These kind of titles or thumbnails are referred to as clickbait, and they are everywhere. This has permeated the culture and worked its way into most everything. Unfortunately, gaming is not exempt.

When I look at the gaming tab on youtube a lot of stuff is just clickbait or everything has titles like “the problem with *blank*” or “the WORST *blank*” — Ethan (@RetroEthan64) June 23, 2021

Some games have much worse clickbait problems than others, but there are several games that have it pretty bad. Here are the five worst examples.

Clickbait in games

5) Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs is infamous for its 2012 E3 trailer. The trailer showed much better gameplay and animation than the actual game had. This is one of the best (or worst) examples of clickbait in all of modern gaming.

4) Nintendo games

Nintendo infamously keeps things close to its chests. Nothing ever leaks, and the teases are pretty straight forward. However, the community uses clickbait a lot. In order to manufacture clicks and views, they have to sensationalize and speculate, because Nintendo doesn't let information out before they want to. This is especially bad for unreleased games. Sometimes Nintendo never releases a game that so many people talk about.

3) GTA V

GTA V has a big problem with clickbait. It's not surprising for a game that was released in 2013. It's gotten so bad that there are YouTube videos dedicated to the fact that people are still clickbaiting an eight year old game. The community isn't really thrilled with it, either.

2) Fortnite

Fortnite has had a rough go with clickbait. Things get leaked and teased all the time, so people who want clicks and views have to try and manufacture them, and that leads to a lot of clickbait. The Fortnite community even has specific videos directed at Fortnite's clickbait culture.

1) Call of Duty

The worst clickbait culture in all of gaming has to be Call of Duty. Call of Duty has a lot of problems, and one of them is clickbait culture. For a game franchise that's been around so long, it's not surprising but it is disappointing. The phrase "Not Clickbait" definitely means clickbait. The game isn't ending any time soon, either.

