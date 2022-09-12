5 hardest bosses from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ranked

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the most exemplary soulsborne games ever released. For some, this stealth game is the best title developer FromSoftware has to offer, with its fluid combat, graceful movement, and all-around coolest Japanese aesthetic ever seen in a game.

The reason Sekiro is so popular, even among non-soulsborne fans, is because it strips down many elements of previous titles like Dark Souls and Bloodborne to present a game that is still on par with those titles, if not better in some regards. The game does combat like no other, and no other game has managed to replicate it yet.

As with FromSoftware games, Sekiro also includes a multitude of bosses for players to battle, who seek to test them and pose as the most challenging enemy encounters in the game. In this ranked feature, I’ll list the top five most brutal boss battles from Sekiro in order of their difficulties.

Just to be clear from the onset, this list will only include bosses from the base game, and none from the Gauntlets of Strength will feature here.

5 toughest boss encounters in Sekiro

5) Genichiro Ashina

If you’d been having a tough time through Sekiro, chances are that when you meet Genichiro Ashina for the second time (the first time being at the very beginning), you had quite a shock. He is the first gateway boss and serves as a skill check to see if you’re ready for the rest of the game.

With fast combos, hard-hitting attacks, and a small enclosed arena, this boss fight will test everything you have learned in the game thus far. Thus, Genichiro is probably one of the hardest fights when players face him properly for the first time. His melee and ranged attacks make it difficult to find time to heal, and backing into a corner will assuredly get you killed.

On later playthroughs, you might realize that Genichiro is not that hard, as having a good understanding of the combat mechanics is enough to beat him. The only objectively difficult aspect of this boss fight is the small arena.

4) Great Shinobi Owl

Your once thought dead master, Owl, returns spectacularly about halfway through Sekiro, revealing his intentions to gain immortality and give you a choice to join him or go against the Iron Code. Choosing to side with him leads to a quicker end to the game, known as the Shura path, while going against the Iron Code results in a boss fight with Owl.

This fight occurs in the same arena as the one where the above Genichiro fight takes place, so say goodbye to the maneuverability space. Owl is somehow faster and more agile than Genichiro, despite looking old enough to be his grandfather. This is possibly because, like you, he’s also a shinobi.

As a ninja, Owl uses many such dirty tricks, similar to what you’ve been employing throughout the game. He will spray fireworks (and later poison) at you, disappear in a cloud of smoke, and can execute a Mikiri Counter, so be wary of performing thrust attacks, lest you want to die in a single hit.

3) Isshin, The Sword Saint

Yes, the final story boss of Sekiro’s main ending ranks third because this is a FromSoftware game, and it also has optional bosses. This is a brutal fight for many reasons, with a primary one being that it technically contains four phases to it, with three very distinct fighting styles from the opponent.

First, you fight Genichiro one last time, and defeating him results in the arrival of Isshin Ashina himself, restored to his youth (don’t ask). During this phase, Isshin uses a katana to some devastating effect (he is known as the sword saint). After whittling his health down to a third of the bar, Isshin summons a Spear from the ground.

This is where things get interesting, as the second phase is arguably the hardest due to Isshin using the spear, along with a short sword and a Gatling gun-like pistol. Survive and take his health down further, at which point his third phase activates, and he starts hurling lightning at you. Thankfully if you’ve got lightning deflected down, this last phase is relatively easier.

2) Demon of Hatred

Onto the optional boss from the main ending, who gives most players nightmares, is the Demon of Hatred. If you haven’t been talking to NPCs around the map and paying attention to Sekiro’s lore, you’ll be surprised to find the Demon in the same large arena where you fought Gyoubu.

While the Demon of Hatred is a relatively slow boss, it is a battle of attrition, comparable to some dragon fights from Dark Souls games. There is no room for mistakes, as a few hits can immediately kill you, and you don’t want to be caught in any of its grab attacks.

Most of its other attacks also do fire damage, so mixing up dodges as deflections along with the Phoenix Umbrella is a good way to survive. If you want to kill this gigantic beast, you’ll have to brave your fears and get in close to deal damage, which can seem daunting.

1) Isshin Ashina

As mentioned above, you can end Sekiro early by choosing the Shura path. While this is a quicker ending, it is also considered the hardest, as you’ll have to face two optional bosses in a single fight: Emma the Gentle Blade and Isshin Ashina. While Emma has just one phase, Isshin has two, and adjusting between these is difficult enough.

Emma is easy enough to get around after a few tries. But Isshin is a whole other story. If you’ve finished the game in its proper ending once, you’ll find some attacks from Isshin familiar, although they vary minutely. He also has access to some new abilities, including a devastating technique known as One Mind.

Another reason this encounter is relatively more challenging than the normal ending Isshin fight is because it takes place in the same location as the Genichiro and Owl boss battles (you may recognize a pattern here). With such a compact space, it becomes an entirely different ordeal to weave in and out of Isshin’s wide sweeping attacks, forcing you to go on the offensive, which is always tricky in Sekiro.

