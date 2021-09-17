5 highest-rated left backs (LB & LWB) in FIFA 22

EA Sports has unveiled the ratings of several players for the upcoming FIFA 22, set to be released this fall.

FIFA 22 is the latest iteration of Electronic Art’s annualized sports-sim franchise, published under the EA Sports brand. The title is introducing new and unique features to the franchise, such as the new Hypermotion technology.

EA Sports has released the rating for top players from goalkeepers to strikers to midfielders for FIFA 22. The players are scored on six different attributes and ranked accordingly.

The much-hyped game is set to arrive on October 1 for all major home consoles and PCs.

Top-ranking left-backs (LB, LWB) in FIFA 22

EA Sports has already unveiled the rating of the top 22 ranking players in FIFA 22. Also, clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City and leagues such as La Liga and the Premier League have unveiled the list of top players.

Here are the five best-rated left-backs/left-wingers in FIFA 22:

1) Andy Robertson (Liverpool) - 87

The star is a key cog for Liverpool (Image by EA)

Andrew Henry Robertson is a Scot who plays in the left-back position for Premier League club Liverpool and the Scotland national team, which he also captains. He is considered one of the best left-backs in world football and is known for his crossing, tackling, work rate, stamina, and speed.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 87 84 61 80 81 82 76

2) Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 86

A veteran for Barcelona at this point (Image by EA)

Jordi Alba Ramos is a Spaniard who plays in the left-back position for La Liga club Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

Alba started his career at Camp Nou but was released after he was considered to be too small. After joining Cornellà, he later transferred to Valencia, where he finished his football education.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 86 86 69 81 83 77 71

3) Theo Hernandez (Milan) - 84

Theo Hernandez is known for his marauding runs down the left (Image by EA)

Theo Bernard François Hernandez plays in the left-back position for Serie A giants AC Milan and the France national team. He joined Atlético Madrid's academy in 2007, before spells at Alaves, Real Madrid, and Real Sociedad saw him earn a move to Milan.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 84 93 71 76 81 77 82

4) Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) - 84

Guerreiro is nother exciting Portuegese talent (Image by EA)

Raphaël Adelino José Guerreiro Comm turns up for German club Borussia Dortmund and the Portuguese national team mainly as a left-back, but also as a left midfielder. He is another product of the recent glut of exciting footballers to come out of the football-mad nation.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 84 75 77 85 88 76 58

5) Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - 82

Ben Chilwell recently earned a big-money move to Chelsea (Image by EA)

Benjamin James Chilwell plays as a left-back for Premier League club Chelsea and the England national team.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 82 76 53 77 78 78 75

He has also turned out for Leicester City and Huddersfield Town and has become a vital cog of the Chelsea machine.

