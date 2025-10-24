5 iconic Jurassic Park dinosaurs and how to unlock them in Jurassic World Evolution 3 

Jurassic World Evolution 3 was released on October 21, 2025. The brand new strategy-simulation title allows you to find, breed, and synthesise many dinosaurs, both popular and unknown. It is the ultimate Jurassic Park experience for fans of the books and the movies. As managers, you get to create and run your own parks, attracting guests, conducting research, or conserving species.

Ad

Jurassic World Evolution 3 features a diverse array of well-known animals from the popular Jurassic Park films. This article will list five of them and explain how you can unlock them in-game.

Jurassic World Evolution 3: Five popular dinosaurs from Jurassic Park

Juvenile dinosaurs also gain attention from guests (Image via Frontier Developments)

There are two major ways to get dinosaurs for your park in Jurassic World Evolution 3. You can either find fossils and synthesise a species, or you can purchase a dinosaur from the Marketplace Facility.

Ad

Trending

To synthesise a dinosaur, you must have a team of well-trained scientists who can go on expeditions to find fossils. To do so, you need to build a Control Centre and then hire scientists based on their profiles. Next, you can train these scientists at the Staff Centre. Once your team is ready, you can go to the Expedition Centre and select from any of the available expeditions on the map.

Ad

Scientists with higher logistical skills will finish the expedition faster. Once they are done, you will receive fossils. Collecting enough of these fossils will allow you to have the genome of specific dinosaurs.

You can then synthesise them at The Hatchery, and once they're hatched, they can be released into your specially built enclosures. Remember, always build enclosures compatible with the new dinosaur before releasing it. For instance, do not release a herbivore into a pre-existing carnivore enclosure. Instead, either release it into a herbivore enclosure if cohabiting is an option, or build a new special enclosure instead.

Ad

The other method is to simply purchase them from the Marketplace Facility. Beware of untrustworthy sellers in the market and trust only those with high ratings. Now, let us discuss some popular dinosaurs you can find in Jurassic Evolution 3.

1) Triceratops

Triceratops in Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Image via Frontier Developments)

One of the most popular dinosaurs seen in Jurassic Park 1993, the Triceratops is one of the most well-recognized species in the world. This creature is present in Jurassic World Evolution 3 and can be found via fossils around the map, but primarily in North America.

Ad

You may also find these animals on the Marketplace Facility if you are lucky enough to do so. They are herbivorous creatures but require plenty of space to be comfortable, so ensure their enclosure is large and has lots of greens to eat.

2) Dilophosauras

Dilophosaurus as seen in the game (Image via Frontier Developments)

One of the most terrifying creatures seen in the 1993 film, the Dilophosaurus, can also be synthesised via the Hatchery. You must find its fossils in Jurassic World Evolution 3 and then use the available slots in the Hatchery to get this creature.

Ad

Hatching this dinosaur will cost you $140,000 in-game. The Dilophosaurus is one of the best carinovores to release into your park early on to attract guests, as it has a very high appeal, especially for its price point.

Also read: Jurassic World Evolution 3 system requirements

3) Brachiosaurus

Brachiosaurus eats mostly leaves from very high trees (Image via Frontier Developments)

The Brachiosaurus can be seen in many early shots of Jurassic Park 1993. They were giant herbivorous creatures who could eat 400 KG of vegetation every day. This is one of the more difficult creatures to have in your park as Brachiosaurus are huge and adults grow up to 12.4 meters in height and weigh up to 50 tonnes.

Ad

You may be able to find a Brachiosaurus on the Marketplace Facility in-game for a high price. However, if you want to hatch one, you may want to develop your park a lot before you get these giant creatures for your park in Jurassic World Evolution 3.

4) Pteran­odon

Pteran­odon's name translates to "wing toothless" (Image via Frontier Developments)

Seen as the flying threat in Jurassic Park 3, the Pteran­odon can be hatched as one of your first few aviary dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 3. You may find these fossils in North America. You will need to have an aviary enclosure for this dinosaur, along with water sources close by, as the Pteranodon mostly eats fish due to its toothless nature.

Ad

5) Tyranno­saurus rex

T. rex is capable of attracting many guests (Image via Frontier Developments)

Finally, the most popular dinosaur of all and the most persistent threat in many Jurassic Park films, the Tyrannosaurus rex, is also available in Jurassic World Evolution 3. In the early game, your best bet is buying this dinosaur from the Marketplace Facility. However, if you are willing to wait, which you should, you can find its fossils and synthesise it in the Hatchery.

Ad

The T. rex is one of the most aggressive creatures in history, and thereby, also in the game. It enjoys a brilliant reputation and will bring many guests; however, maintaining its enclosure can prove to be difficult. It's best to have made some progress in-game before you release this dinosaur into your park.

These were five dinosaurs seen in the Jurassic Park films that are present in the new game, Jurassic World Evolution 3. You can hatch just about all of these animals in-game, but purchasing them may be a more convenient and faster option for you. Always keep an eye out for available expeditions in order to get the best creatures for your park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.