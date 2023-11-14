5 iconic male video game characters

The popularity of male video game characters has skyrocketed over the years. They are no longer just virtual entities in titles and have become recognizable symbols of gaming culture. These characters reflect on the countless storylines and narrative possibilities found inside the fascinating worlds of their respective games.

This article lists five of the most iconic male video game characters ever.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Cloud Strife and other iconic male video game characters

1) Kratos (God of War)

Male video game characters - Kratos (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

God of War has experienced fame and praise. This is also true of its protagonist, Kratos.

The God of War reboot in 2018 explores a new path with Kratos while remaining true to his iconic characteristics. He still has his wrath and dark side from the early games, but he regulates it with maturity and wisdom.

The new Kratos is primarily concerned with becoming a good father and role model to his son Atreus, wanting to build an ideal picture of manhood but not knowing how.

2) Joel Miller (The Last of Us)

Male video game characters - Joel Miller (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us is a bleak, depressing story about survival and loss. One of the game’s main characters, Joel Miller, is a shell of his former self 20 years after the death of his daughter and the beginning of the zombie apocalypse. It isn't until he takes care of Ellie Williams that he realizes he has something to fight for.

The reason why Joel is well-received by fans is how excellent his character was written. He can be seen as a gentle and loving father but remains complex and flawed.

The Last of Us became a memorable game due to Joel not taking the path of the hero – his vulnerabilities and weaknesses as a person allowed him to be more relatable to players.

3) Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy)

Male video game characters - Cloud Strife (Image via Square Enix)

Cloud Strife presents himself as a former member of an elite warrior squad called SOLDIER who has gone mercenary and is uninterested in anything other than his paid work at hand.

Cloud subsequently learns the truth about his background and, with the help of his companions, realizes that being a hero is about more than physical strength and renown. He acquires compassion for the world and the people he strives to protect.

Cloud’s iconic trait is his normalcy; players who grew up with FF7 will agree that he’s relatable in how he deals with his traumas in-game, making him endearing. Another highlight is his “stoic cool guy” persona, which makes him unintentionally funny as a socially awkward person. However, that's where his charm lies.

4) Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Male video game characters - Link (Image via Nintendo)

First and foremost, it must be stated that Link is a reincarnation who appears in Hyrule throughout time. He is the series' immortal hero, having appeared as an infinite number of incarnations throughout the years.

The numerous heroes that go by the moniker Link are brave young boys or teens who leave their homes to save the world from terrible forces that threaten it.

Link’s goofy and comical traits make him easy to appreciate as a character. His loveable qualities, together with his goal of saving the world, make him one of the most iconic male video game characters.

5) Mario (Super Mario)

Male video game characters - Mario (Image via Nintendo)

If the video game business has a mascot, Nintendo's front is none other than Mario.

Throughout the years, Mario has become a gaming icon with few words and a personality based on nothing more than fearlessness. This has allowed him to direct platformers, RPGs, sports games, and other titles. Despite his simplicity, almost every gamer alive adores Mario and never turns down the opportunity to play the iconic platformer video game series.

As the hero of Mushroom Kingdom, Mario has a heart of gold. His cheerful demeanor as a jolly handyman makes him a very relatable character. His heroic and optimistic nature, alongside his immense love for others, is one of the several reasons why players adore him.

The stories of these characters go beyond just entertainment, revealing insights into heroism, identity, and changing perceptions of masculinity.