5 ideas The Convergence mod can bring to Elden Ring

The Convergence mod for Elden Ring is officially under development. The team behind the iconic mod for Dark Souls 3 has announced on their official Twitter handle that they are working on a complete overhaul for Elden Ring, much like their previous work. The team has previously done excellent work despite being completely independent, and the same can be expected here. Elden Ring is a bigger game than Dark Souls 3, and there is a lot more scope for mods in general. The Convergence mod for Elden Ring will no doubt be a hit with the community.

Elden Ring has plenty of mods already. The modding community has taken incredible strides in making the game their own, and this is evident from the sheer number of mods available on the Nexus Mods website. An overhaul mod for the title already exists in the form of the Ascended mod that focuses on enhancing the RPG elements of the game. This list looks at some really cool ideas that the Convergence mod can bring to Elden Ring.

The Convergence mod can improve the Elden Ring experience by introducing new bosses, quests, and weapons

1) New armor sets, weapons, spells, and Ashes of War

Elden Ring boasts some of the coolest-looking weapons, spells, armor sets, and Ashes of War varieties among Soulsborne titles. The amount of choice the player has can feel extremely overwhelming, and it provides really high replayability, with players wanting to try out every conceivable playstyle in the game. The only thing that can add more to this besides a full-fledged DLC by FromSoft would be mods, and if there is anything to learn from the last Convergence mod, players can be sure to find a ton of new tools to use.

The Convergence mod for Dark Souls 3 added new armor sets, weapons, and spells. With Elden Ring, the scope is larger just due to the addition of Ashes of War. They can add weapons and mod in unique Ashes of War that fit into the vanilla weapons as well. This might not be the biggest thing they add, but it will definitely be a treat to enjoy.

Spells and Incantations in Elden Ring already look really cool, but the Convergence mod team has already shown players that they can do spells justice, and more of the same can be expected this time around.

2) Faction System similar to covenants in Dark Souls 3

The Dark Souls series had a dedicated covenant system. This was only useful in multiplayer as it gave people bonus rewards when invading or taking part in jolly cooperation. There was not much use for these factions besides multiplayer, but the Convergence mod for Dark Souls 3 added a whole different level to them. The team has made covenants tie directly into the gameplay that they had set up. This adds a ton more flavor to Dark Souls 3, and with multiplayer being shut down for the foreseeable future, this gives players more incentive to try out covenants.

The number of covenants that the player can join in Elden Ring are quite limited. The world-building for the game is very good, and there are numerous warring factions that provide a great overview of the lore of the land. If the Convergence mod team is able to successfully design something similar to this, it will definitely pay dividends. The details of this mechanic will surely be up to the modders themselves, and fans will just have to wait and see what they come up with.

3) New bosses, enemies, and NPCs

This next entry is a staple when designing overhauls for games. Modders usually add completely new character models by mixing and matching the different elements already present in-game. The Convergence mod for Dark Souls 3 added many new characters and bosses that felt like they were a part of the vanilla experience. The Convergence mod even pulled in designs and models from other FromSoftware games like Sekiro and Bloodborne, which really gave the mod its pedigree.

Elden Ring already has so many different enemies in the game that adding more would just destroy the flavor of the game. The team behind the Convergence mod has the utmost respect for the designs of FromSoftware, and they have explicitly made it a point not to sully their work. There is a lot of hype for this mod, and the team will surely deliver come release day.

4) New questlines and possibly reviving cut content

The fact that FromSoftware had cut some content from Elden Ring prior to launch is not breaking news. As data miners go through the game files, players and fans are seeing some content that is truly mind-boggling. The decision to leave this out of the final version of the game is a completely independent design choice, and the game is certainly not missing out on much.

The Convergence mod should aim to revive some of these cut questlines or possibly add some new quests altogether. For Dark Souls 3, they have completely reworked the map and progression, and it will definitely be interesting to see how they accomplish the same with Elden Ring, a game that already has a ton of quests and branching paths.

The Convergence mod team will not shy away from delivering a unique experience but will attempt to preserve the core of the game.

5) Reflection of Strength/Boss Rush Mode like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has a mode in which previously defeated bosses could be fought again. This did not affect progression in the game, and players could only challenge bosses that they had defeated once before. This was an incredible thing to add to the game as the bosses in Sekiro are some of the best designed in the Soulsborne franchise. No other game by FromSoftware has this, and Sekiro is all the better for it.

When Elden Ring was released, fans hoped that there would be some sort of way they could fight some of their favorite bosses without going through the entire game all over again. This was however not implemented, but there is a high chance players might see something similar to this with the Convergence mod for the title. There are so many good bosses in the game that are locked behind progression, and players would love to fight them again given the chance.

The team behind the mod had implemented this in Dark Souls 3, so it wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to see it in their overhaul of Elden Ring. The Convergence mod is still quite a way away, but fans can surely speculate on what to expect from the highly renowned team.

