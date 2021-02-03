5 Indian celebrities that played Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has quickly reached unprecedented heights in the Esports industry and has a major player fan base worldwide. However, much of its popularity is owed to special features and events that the developers regularly introduce.

Part of popularity can also be credited to Garena's periodic collaborations with popular celebrities and brands. It also plays a major role in further escalating the reach of the game.

Garena has collaborated with Bollywood celebrities to promote the game besides introducing Jai - a character made in collaboration with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

This article lists some of the most popular Indian celebrities who have collaborated with Garena to promote Free Fire.

Five Indian celebrities who played Free Fire

#1 Tiger Shroff

Jai Hemant Shroff, popularly known as Tiger Shroff, is a celebrity mainly known for his action films. He is a popular youth icon and has been known to inspire many in the fitness industry.

Garena saw the opportunity and collaborated with him, eventually helping the game reach higher tiers in the Indian Esports market.

#2 Rajkumar Rao

Raj Kumar Yadav, professionally known as Rajkumar Rao, is a successful National Film Award-winning actor. He posted a video playing Free Fire on his smartphone. In the video, he made a comment saying, "This game is so engrossing that I almost missed my flight today."

Obviously, it was a promotional video for Rajkumar's BR title on his social media handle.

#3 Prince Narula

Prince Narula is a model and actor who won MTV Roadies Season 12 and Bigg Boss Season 9. Originally from Chandigarh, India, Narula was recently seen in MTV Roadies Season 18.

He also made a collaborative video with Garena where he says, "I am tripping on this game called Free Fire, and it is super intense and has a multiplayer option to play with my friends. It is so addictive that I am glued to my phone all day."

#4 Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu is a well-known face in Bollywood. His notable works include "Raja Hindustani," "Dhol," and "Golmaal 3." The actor can be seen praising the title in a video where he says, "This is so much fun! The best part is it doesn't drain my battery so much, and 1 level can be finished in like 10-12 minutes!"

#5 Tony Kakkar

Tony Kakkar is a popular singer known for his remixed songs. He is also a social media influencer with millions of followers.

The singer was seen promoting the game in the video, saying, "My mom, dad, and sisters are waiting at the dinner table, but I am busy playing my most favorite action game Free Fire. You can land with 50 rivals on an island and either battle it out and win or die without fighting. The game is crazy! "

