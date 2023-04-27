5 most introverted video game characters of all time

Characters in video games are crucial to the particular essence that developers hope to achieve in their stories. From protagonists to side characters, a video game hosts several personalities that provide different flavors throughout the length of the game. Extroverted characters who steal the spotlight with their bravado and charisma have been the go-to choice in video games and movies for ages.

But introverted characters have been just as popular with the audience owing to the mysterious and calm atmosphere they bring to the equation.

The reserved and contemplative nature of introverted video game characters brings about tranquility in their personalities that contrast well with the chaotic world they are usually in. Stories often take tragic turns as they slowly pan out, and stifling situations pertaining to loss and grief are best portrayed through introverted characters that provide a certain depth using just a few words or none at all.

Here are five introverted video game characters that have been well-received by the video game community.

Jin Sakai, Aloy, and three other introverted characters in video games

1) Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)

Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Ghost of Tsushima is set in the feudal era of Japan and depicts a story about war and misery during the Mongol invasion of Japan. The stoic ways of the Samurai and the sacrifices they make to serve their masters are best portrayed in the game.

The protagonist Jin Sakai's introverted ways match amazingly with the mood of the story and almost parallel the serenity of the game's outstanding visuals. How a storm-borne country can be so soothingly beautiful is well reflected through the reserved yet stern characterization of Jin Sakai.

Throughout the course of the game, we get to see Jin Sakai's reserved nature finding its way into the inner turmoil of going against his moral code. The introverted characterization of Jin Sakai has really hit the mark with Ghost of Tsushima in bringing the Samurai to life and intensifying the story's experience.

2) Joel (The Last Of Us)

Joel Miller from The Last Of Us (Image via Naughty Dog)

Joel Miller was a single parent going through the hardships of raising a child by himself and fulfilling the responsibilities that come with it. Joel kept a reserved barrier with the people around him except with those he cared about. His introverted nature led him into viewing the world from a distance, and he spent most of his time either with his daughter or working towards his goals.

Since the Cordyceps outbreak, losing his daughter and being thrown into a world of chaos has turned Joel into a hardened and ruthless survivor. Casting aside the residual social skills, he gets into the smuggling business to keep himself alive. It wasn't until he was tasked with transporting and protecting Ellie (humanity's last hope) that he began to open up and felt like his old self.

Joel Miller is a prime example of what tragedy can do to an introverted person fighting for survival in an apocalyptic outbreak of ruthless creatures. Needless to say, the Last of Us video game brings out everything about Joel flawlessly.

3) Aloy (Horizon Series)

Aloy from the Horizon Series (Image via Guerilla Games)

Aloy is a genetic clone of lead scientist Dr. Elisabet Sobeck and was thus shunned by the Nora tribe. Fearing Aloy's origins, she was deemed an outcast and had to live away from the tribe with Rost (another outcast) in this video game. Having been raised away from society and treated with indifference by the tribe, Aloy quickly learned to become self-sufficient.

Most of her focus was poured into training to become a warrior in order to take down the rogue machinery that trampled the earth in the 31st century. Her childhood kept her from social interactions, nudging her towards a reserved personality.

As a result, she displays introverted tendencies to try and handle her predicaments by herself. Although she ends up making companions down the line, she initially stays hesitant to ask for assistance. Nevertheless, Aloy is a strong Nora warrior who is unafraid of challenges and is determined to learn the secrets of the world and her origin in the Horizon series.

4) Master Chief (Halo)

Master Chief in Halo Infinite (Image via 343 Industries)

Halo games have been with us for a while now. The series gained rapid popularity with Halo Combat Evolved and, with it, the tight-lipped protagonist, Master Chief. The Master Chief (also known as John-117) was one of the selected children taken from their homes by the UNSC and is the protagonist of the video game series.

There, he had to undergo intense military training for the Spartan II Super Soldier program, following which he underwent dangerous augmentation procedures to get combat-ready. Being raised in a strict military facility with the sole purpose of becoming a fighting machine produced a stern and cheerless personality in John.

He is portrayed as a superior result of military technology and ruthless towards his enemies. Other than a few quips and sarcastic remarks at his AI assistant Cortana, he doesn't display much emotion. Master Chief is level-headed, calm, and decisive by nature. His introverted personality leaves little room for words, which is mostly found in his interactions with Cortana.

5) Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy)

Cloud Strife from the Final Fantasy series (Image via Square Enix)

Cloud is seen as an introverted rebel who is usually unwilling to engage in social interactions. Early trauma stemming from his childhood has led him to push down his emotions and shut himself off from people. Though he is kind-hearted and a capable leader, he refuses to get too attached to those around him.

In his early days, feelings of guilt and grief have gotten him to lash out on several occasions, landing him in trouble. On the surface, he maintains a cold-hearted persona that is unfazed by the horrors of the world. But on a deeper level, he is unsure about casual interactions and is often at a loss for words.

Thus, Cloud is an introverted video game character who is dismissive towards people because they feel superior to others but is good at heart. Only his friends and those close to him can recognize his good intentions and will to protect his friends despite the adversities. His cocky attitude, in contrast to his social awkwardness, makes for a good persona throughout the Final Fantasy series.

