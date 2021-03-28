Every season of the Pokemon anime series has plenty of likable and unlikeable characters.

When it comes to female characters, fans have always adored Misty, Jessie, Nurse Joy, and Officer Jenny's likes. Those characters, and other companions of Ash, held the Pokemon anime together.

A handful of characters aren't as popular, though. Some are considered brash. Others are just plain annoying. In the same fashion as their male counterparts, there are some pretty unpopular female Pokemon characters. This article discusses the five least popular Pokemon characters from the anime.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 least popular female characters from the Pokemon anime

#5 - Bianca



In the Pokemon games, there is nothing wrong with Bianca's character. However, in the anime, she isn't a desired companion of Ash Ketchum. Bianca has a good heart, but she is extremely clumsy. That rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. The first time she showed up, she accidentally pushed Ash into a lake. Her impatience was her biggest downfall.

#4 - Ursula



Ursula was a Pokemon Contest rival of Dawn's. One of her first appearances saw her immediately label Dawn's contest win as a fluke. That wasn't a great start. She is arrogant and hardly ever admits defeat. If something doesn't go her way, she will make up an excuse for it. She never admitted that her rival was just better.

#3 - Burgundy



Burgundy is an absolute brat. She is a rival to Cilan in the Pokemon anime. She lost a Pokemon battle to Cilan and made her goal to ruin his career basically. Burgundy often evaluates Pokemon completely wrong. She also uses random French phrases to appear smart and elegant but mispronounces them.

#2 - Bonnie



Bonnie isn't annoying for any reason other than her age. She is the youngest among the kids in the Pokemon anime. The immaturity is palpable. She is quick to criticize her brother and randomly tries to find him a wife for some reason.

Bonnie also whines a lot. It is clear she has a major love for the series' creatures but absolutely falls short with people.

#1 - Iris



Iris has to be the least popular female character in the Pokemon anime series. As a kid herself, Iris always belittled Ash for being a kid. Along with berating, she came off as very bossy. That was enough to push fans away from the start. Her dream of being a Dragon-type Master is often overshadowed by her "in your face" rudeness that truly puts viewers off her.