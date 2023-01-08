5 most memorable streamer events of 2022

Like every year, 2022 was filled with notable events involving streamers and creators across various platforms. From charity subathons to game shows, the 12 months were replete with memorable occasions within the streaming and online community.

Streamers and creators such as Ludwig, JJ "KSI," and Darren "IShowSpeed" etched their names in some form of accomplishment, while platform-backed affairs such as TwitchCon produced a host of unique content for netizens to gorge on.

This article will look to delve into five such events that stood out the most and had everyone watching them.

5 streaming events that garnered millions of viewers in 2022

1) Sidemen Charity Football stream

On September 24, 2022, popular UK-based YouTube group Sidemen hosted their fourth charity football match, which came in after a three-year hiatus. The match was livestreamed for free on their main channel, with a peak audience of over two million viewers at one point in time.

The match, which was played between Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars FC, ended in a massive scoreline of 8-7, won by the host team.

What made the event bigger than the rest was down to the fact that it featured the likes of Jimmy "MrBeast," Darren "IShowSpeed," JJ "KSI," and more. Additionally, all proceeds from the stream went directly to several charitable organizations.

2) Dream's face reveal

Clay "Dream," arguably the most well-known Minecraft YouTuber and streamer, finally uncovered his face from behind the iconic mask that had been his virtual face for several years. Prior to the reveal, he had privately uncovered his face to several streamers and creators across the globe.

The much anticipated day of his face reveal finally came on October 3. Clay uploaded a video titled hi, I'm Dream which, at the time of writing, has amassed a whopping 50 million views.

He explained in the video that the reason behind his decision to do a face reveal was to finally move in with his best friend GeorgeNotFound, also a Minecraft streamer.

3) Ludwig's Chessboxing event

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren's Mogul Chessboxing Championship turned out to be one of the biggest creator-made events of the year.

For those unaware of the term, Chessboxing is used to describe a sporting event that combines chess and boxing. Participants are required to engage in alternative rounds of each sport and can claim victory by either knocking out or checkmating the opponent.

Over 300K viewers tuned in to watch Ludwig's Chessboxing Championship, which involved other creators such as Myth, Disguised Toast, Andrea Botez, Aman Hambleton, and Dina Belenkaya.

4) Ibai's La Velada Del Año 2

Spanish streamer Ibai's La Velada Del Año 2 is the fourth addition to this list. Held on June 25, the event included some of the biggest Spanish-speaking streamers and creators taking on each other inside a boxing ring.

The stream ended up breaking all sorts of records. For starters, it shattered the record for most concurrent viewers on a Twitch stream. Ibai's event went on to attract a peak viewership of over 3.3 million, almost thrice as much as the next best (1.8 million). Ibai was also the third most viewed (in terms of hours) streamer in the entirety of 2022.

5) TwitchCon 2022

TwitchCon 2022 returned after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, there were two legs to the convention. A European one, which was held in Amsterdam, and an American, held at the San Diego Convention Center.

Despite returning after a gap of two years, the convention received mixed reviews from the gaming community due to a couple of controversies. Among the various debatable moments that occurred included Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik breaking her back due to a botched-up foam pit and gutsluvr giving an account of s*xual misconduct.

