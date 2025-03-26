5 mistakes to avoid when playing Iansan in Genshin Impact

Iansan is from the Collective of Plenty Tribe and was released in Genshin Impact 5.5. She is mainly a support character and is looking to be one of the best at that role.

Although she is an easy-to-build character, Iansan's kit is complicated. Some of her abilities may look confusing, and players might make a few mistakes while building her. This article will discuss the possible mistakes you should avoid when building Iansan.

5 mistakes you should definitely avoid when playing Iansan in Genshin Impact

1) Trying to build Iansan as a DPS

Iansan in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan is a support character, and building her as a DPS is a big mistake. Her buffing capabilities allow the team to deal more damage, which will be wasted in her DPS builds.

Moreover, her constellations focus on improving her value as a support. So, remember that even if you have her C6, it is only worth building Iansan as a support unit.

2) Not using the right stats

Scroll artifact set and Favonius Lance (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan has good damage multipliers on some of her skills, which might confuse some about her best stats. Regardless of her multipliers, the best build for Iansan is the Scroll artifact set with triple attack main stats.

Any other set would be a downgrade, except when you already have a scroll user in the team. Sometimes, when you have two Natlan supports, you could run Noblesse Oblige on her.

The only other stat that Iansan needs apart from attack is Energy recharge. You can get ER sub-stats on your artifacts or use ER weapons like Favonius Lance, Tamayuratei no Ohanashi, or Skyward Spine.

3) Misunderstanding how her buffs work

Attack buff on Iansan's Ultimate skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan's buff might look straightforward when you take a look, but it's a bit different. If she has less than 42 Nightsoul points, the attack bonus on her ultimate will depend on her attack along with her Nightsoul points. Once she has more than 42 points, the attack bonus will be bigger and rely only on her attack. This implies it is always better to have Iansan at more than 42 Nightsoul points.

Her Ultimate ability has another special trait, as she can gain Nightsoul points depending on how much the active character moves. So, Iansan can restore these points with characters like Varesa, Mavuika, and Kinich. On top of this, she can also increase her Nightsoul points by 54 when you use her Elemental skill.

Therefore, you must keep track of Iansan's Nightsoul points and restore them whenever required to gain the maximum attack buff.

4) Thinking that she is a healer

Iansan's healing ability (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan has a passive that heals but she is not a good healer. This passive can be used when a party member triggers a Nightsoul burst, which is activated whenever a character deals elemental damage to an enemy with a Natlan character on the team.

When a Nightsoul burst is used, Iansan gains the Warming-up effect for 10 seconds. If she restores Nightsoul points in these 10 seconds, she can heal the active character for 60 percent of her attack every 2.8 seconds. However, the healing amount isn't very significant and only serves as a minor benefit.

5) Investing in the wrong talents

Iansan's Elemental skill (Image via HoYoverse)

If you look at Iansan's kit, the most useful ability would be her Ultimate skill. Although her Elemental skill might deal some damage, it is not worth investing in it.

Her Elemental skill is only useful to restore Nightsoul points and as an exploration ability, which doesn't depend on the talent level. Hence, instead of unnecessarily investing resources in the wrong skills, one should prioritize upgrading her Ultimate skill.

