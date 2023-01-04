5 MMOs worth playing in 2023

While I love RPGs and JRPGs, another huge part of my time as a journalist has been Massively Multiplayer Online games. I spent years writing about MMOs, both on free-to-play and subscription-based systems. As the years go on, some names in the genre continue to exist and thrive, like EverQuest and RuneScape. Even after 20+ years, those games continue to provide updates for their fans.

When considering this list of MMOs to play in 2023, I had to think about what games I love versus what fans will like. If I had written this in 2022, it would be starkly different. Though I couldn't include all the games I wanted on this list, I want to highlight Destiny 2 as a game that players should consider.

Though I don't play Destiny 2 as much as I'd like to, it's a blast to jump into outer space, farm great exotic guns, and team up with a Firesquad to complete content. It's gorgeous, and there aren't many offerings in science-fiction MMOs these days. The last decent one I remember was WildStar.

But if you want something still active and playable.

Final Fantasy XIV and 4 other MMO games to invest in, in 2023

5) Warframe

Platforms: GeForce Now, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows,

A non-traditional MMO, for sure, Digital Extremes' Warframe is genuinely a thing of wonder. It's a game built around grinding for parts to craft new Frames, but it's also a constructive community. It is so fun to parkour around this title's dank corridors and high-tech space stations.

The gameplay is tight, and many of the Warframes feel outstanding. There's something for everyone - tanks, stealth characters, Frames that deal tons of AOE damage, and support characters. It's a game I wish I had more time for, but I've put lots of effort in over the years.

It is a game that made me motion sick at first, but once I changed a few settings? I was a Warframe fan for life. This is the one for you if you want something action-packed in your MMOs. Few things feel more fun than being a robotic space ninja.

4) Guild Wars 2

Platforms: GeForce Now, macOS, Windows,

I remember fondly covering every major update through Guild Wars 2's early days. Though I had some frustrations with the mounting system that the game added, as far as action MMOs go, it was top-notch. The character classes are so much fun, and the current expansion, End of Dragons, tells an exciting story.

It's a very open MMO that allows you to travel and play your way, and that's become a popular feature over the years. While it is a game with a bit of a grind, you can approach it in many ways. It can be played in any way the player wants, and each class has various builds and loadouts you can try.

While I haven't played Guild Wars 2 in a while, maybe it's one of the MMOs I focus on again.

3) Elder Scrolls Online

Platforms: macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows,

Speaking of MMOs that let you play your way, that wasn't always the case in Elder Scrolls Online. Initially, it played like a typical Western MMO and was boring. Then everything changed with Tamriel Unlimited. Suddenly, it felt like an original Elder Scrolls game! No matter what class you are in, no matter what you want to do, you can travel the world and play in any area.

You can start in one of the game's expansion areas if you have access to them. It also is ordinarily free of a subscription, but it has an optional pass that is worth the price of admission. It gives you access to all the DLC of the game, unlimited storage for your crafting materials, and 1650 Crowns each month.

That allows you to buy items in the in-game store, which felt worth it. The ESO Plus subscription, while optional, really gives fans the most bang for their buck in the world of free-to-play MMOs. You have to buy the base MMO and expansions, but it's value for money!

2) World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Platforms: macOS, Windows

Full disclosure: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is one of the most frustrating expansions I've played across MMOs. The previous expansion also continued to push the need for doing daily quests; I don't want my MMO RPGs to feel like a chore. Fast-forward to the end of 2022, and I have to say; I've hooked on WoW again!

I log in because I want to, not because I feel like I need to. The level grind felt good, professions were improved, and the story was solid. The dungeons aren't long, and the gear felt satisfying. World of Warcraft has never been better than it is right now.

In MMOs, Blizzard is back to the gameplay development style that hooked me. Many of my friends have come back to the game too. It's so lovely to play WoW, and it feels alt-friendly. When I go to level one of my level 60s, I can do it by farming herbs and skinning, or I can do dungeons!

I can tell what quests will grant me what renown, and I've come to appreciate the Dragon Isles as an area. There's never been a better time to play World of Warcraft; it's back to being one of the best MMOs on the market.

1) Final Fantasy XIV

Platforms: macOS, PlayStation 5, Windows,

I remember the days of 1.0. The Calamity. I remember Yoshi-P sweeping in like an angel, bringing fans Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Square Enix listened to their audience again, and as a result, one of the best MMOs in the world, perhaps one of the best MMOs of all time, was created.

What makes FFXIV so great? There's not enough room in this entry to do that. But among the best parts of the game is it tells an unforgettable story, and all of the current expansions come together to tell one story arc. One character can be all of the classes, too! You aren't bound to one or two crafting/gathering classes - you can play all of those, too!

The most beautiful MMO on the market, it also makes its players regularly feel overwhelming storms of emotion. No MMO has ever made me well up with emotion like Final Fantasy XIV. Top-notch music and graphics, quality storytelling, and smooth, enjoyable gameplay? If you haven't tried FFXIV's free trial, you're genuinely missing out.

2023 will undoubtedly feature other MMOs launching or simply bringing forth significant updates. Hopefully, when we get to the end of this year, I'll be able to discuss some other splendid games, but for my money, these are the best online RPGs you can play now.

Poll : 0 votes