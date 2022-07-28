5 movies adapted from video games that did well (and 5 that were terrible)

Video games have often been the inspiration for movie adaptations. They offer the right blend of action, adventure, and storytelling that would make for a thrilling summer blockbuster. However, history has shown that not every game-based movie is a success.

Hollywood has witnessed its fair share of video game-inspired films. While some have turned out to be entertaining while also remaining faithful to the source material, other adaptations leave fans with a bad taste in their mouths due to their incompetent portrayal. Below are some examples of movies that were actually enjoyable and some that weren't.

5 movies based on video games that were actually fun

1) Werewolves Within

Based on a video game of the same name by Red Storm Entertainment, Werewolves Within is an American movie that combines the genres of comedy and horror.

The movie was released in 2021 and directed by Josh Rueben. It stars Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, and George Basil, among others, and chronicles the experiences of a group of people trapped together during a snowstorm in Vermont. They suspect that someone among them is a werewolf.

Adding a comedic element to the horror-themed gore works well in the context of the film. Also, the silly tone of the narrative keeps viewers entertained while staying true to the original game, which was developed as a multiplayer VR experience.

Werewolves Within currently holds the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic out of all the movies based on video games.

2) The Angry Birds Movie 2

The sequel to the 2016 The Angry Birds Movie improves on areas where its predecessor failed to deliver. The animated film features the likes of Jason Sudeikis, Peter Dinklage, and Bill Hader.

Despite grossing less at the box office than its prequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 is generally considered to offer a better overall experience. It is among the highest-rated movies based on video games on Rotten Tomatoes.

It retains the light-hearted slapstick components of the first movement and improves on the narrative and storytelling aspects. The comic talent of Sudeikis, Hader, Anthony Padilla, and others is on full display as this film proves to be a fun time for children and adults alike.

It is a commendable effort, considering that all the studio had to work with in the way of the source material was a minimalistic mobile game.

3) Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nostalgia is the driving factor of this movie directed by Paul W. Anderson in 1995. It is the first installment in the film series based on the Mortal Kombat gaming titles.

The Mortal Kombat franchise rose to prominence as arcade games in the 90s; however, the series was far from the juggernaut it is today. And this movie was made before the franchise appeared on consoles and was a faithful depiction of what inspired it.

Mortal Kombat 1995 delivers in the areas one would expect from a movie based on an arcade fighting game. It is packed with action and cheesy one-liners and also doesn't disrespect the original characters. Overall, it is a fun experience and probably the only enjoyable live-action depiction of Mortal Kombat.

4) Detective Pikachu

Released in 2019, Detective Pikachu is a mystery movie directed by Rob Letterman and is based on the 2016 game of the same name from the Pokemon series.

Ryan Reynolds did the motion capture as well as voicing for Pikachu, lending some much-needed star power and social media hype to the production. The cinema received mixed to positive reviews from critics but was appreciated by fans of the gaming series.

The plot follows the adventures of Pikachu and Tim Goodman as they search for Tim's missing father and Pikachu's former partner, Harry. Their wholesome interactions, the unique world, and the elements of mystery and suspense make this one an enjoyable experience.

5) Resident Evil: Apocalypse

This entry is a contentious one. Fans are often split in their opinions of the movie adaptations of the popular Resident Evil survival horror franchise. However, Resident Evil: Apocalypse offers an authentic survival horror experience despite its shortcomings.

The movie deviates substantially from the source material as the protagonist, Alice, isn't involved in the video games. However, it stays true to all the other aspects that make the series a fan favorite.

With hordes of T-virus-infected zombies, a desolate Raccoon city, and the infamous Nemesis, the film is a fun and exhilarating experience that captures the essence of the gaming titles.

5 terrible movies based on video games that were difficult to sit through

1) House of the Dead

House of the Dead is a movie made in 2003 by Uwe Boll, inspired by a horror-themed shooter series from the 90s. Despite being developed by Sega, the game is seemingly an obscure choice to make a movie about, and evidently, for good reason.

House of the Dead is one of the lowest-rated movies on IMDb and fails miserably to generate any sense of horror, suspense, or tension due to its incoherent plot, terrible acting, and poor visual effects.

However, the biggest flaw in this movie is its inability to offer anything related to the games. It doesn't resemble them at all and, as a result, is reduced to being a terrible horror flick.

2) BloodRayne

Uwe Boll makes another appearance on this list, this time with his movie adaptation of the BloodRayne gaming titles developed by Terminal Reality.

The movie is set in 18th-century Romania and follows a protagonist named Rayne, a human-vampire hybrid. The film was received negatively, both commercially and by critics. It is also featured on multiple lists consisting of the worst movies of the century. The plot is non-existent and poorly executed, with poor performances from the entire cast. Even the action sequences are terribly choreographed and edited.

3) Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

As a sequel to the beloved 1995 adaptation of the Mortal Kombat video games, much was expected of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. However, fans were let down in spectacular fashion.

The movie failed to deliver any of the positives that made the first movie enjoyable. The visual effects, the acting, and the choreography were all worse than in the prequel. Poor dialogue writing makes even the cheesy one-liners more corny and insufferable than entertaining.

The first movie wasn't exactly a work of art, but it managed to be enjoyable, fun, and quirky, and this sequel manages to provide a worse movie experience.

4) Tekken

Tekken is one of the most successful series in the genre of fighting video games. With a series as lucrative and popular as Tekken, a movie adaptation was inevitable. However, this American-made movie released in Japan in 2010 left much to be desired.

Everything about this movie is poorly executed. The casting choices are acceptable, but the performances are weak. The plot is rushed and leads to a lack of immersion in the storyline.

The film also commits the sin of deviating from the lore of the source material and fails to produce a satisfactory result. It opts for a more realistic approach by abandoning supernatural elements in a movie based on video games consisting of demons, fighting pandas, and teleporting samurai warriors.

5) Super Mario Bros (1993)

Mario is probably the most recognizable name in all of gaming. The Super Mario games are synonymous with gaming itself, given their legacy. That said, this particular movie adaptation fails to deliver any of the joy associated with those titles.

Despite dedicated performances from the lead cast, the film suffers due to its direction and inconsistent plot. It also strays heavily from the source material, which deprives it of any favors it might've received from fans of the gaming titles.

The movie was a failure both commercially and critically and is considered to be one of the worst video game-based movies of all time.

