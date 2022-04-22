House of the Dead Remake release date, platforms, and more

House of the Dead Remake, a remaster of the classic rail shooter from the 1996 arcade, is already available on the Nintendo Switch. However, more platforms are coming soon for long-time fans and newcomers to the zombie-slaying franchise.

What began as a rail shooter by SEGA’s AM1 arcade division is coming home with improved controls. It's almost time for fans to return to the classic horror arcade game, courtesy of Megapixel Studios.

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake @HOTDRemake

Play a remade version of the classic arcade game with a true to the original gameplay (and a few extras for you to discover! )



House of the Dead Remake will soon be on many platforms

On April 7, 2022, the Nintendo Switch version of House of the Dead Remake dropped, and many thought it would be a Nintendo exclusive. After all, House of the Dead: Overkill was initially exclusive to the Nintendo Wii, so that it wouldn’t be a far stretch in logic.

However, it’s been made clear that the House of the Dead Remake will be coming to a wealth of platforms on April 28, 2022. The game comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam, GOG), and Google Stadia.

Thankfully, players don't have to go it alone since the game still retains local co-op (Image via Megapixel Studios)

Priced at $24.99, the game will feature significantly improved controls and the graphics have been massively overhauled. The visuals look sharp, but it is still a rail shooter. The gameplay is also expected to be improved. According to the developers, there will be new characters and multiple endings to seek out.

While there have been changes to the game, it’s still a rail shooter, so players will be going down a track, stopping, and shooting enemies before progressing forward. It was a trendy style of game in arcades in the 90s, where players have to aim and shoot in very linear gameplay.

The skeletons, zombies, and other gross monsters need to be put down (Image via Megapixel Studios)

Thankfully, players will be able to bring a friend along for the adventure. The Nintendo Switch edition of House of the Dead Remake featured local co-op, but it does not appear to have online multiplayer anytime soon.

As in the original, there will be plenty of gross, horrific zombies to put bullets in as players move through stage after stage of the game. For those who want something new, Megapixel Studios has confirmed a Cowboy Mode for at least the Nintendo Switch, which will let the player control both characters.

Fans of the original game will have something to experience in a prettier package, but for those who missed out on House of the Dead in the arcades, it will be a brand-new zombie-killing experience.

It’s a classic from the arcades and will be released on other platforms on April 28, 2022. It is already playable on the Nintendo Switch.

