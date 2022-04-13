The House of the Dead: Remake could be coming to Xbox - Possible release date and more

The House of the Dead is an arcade horror-shooter series that debuted in 1996. At Nintendo's indie showcase last year, the remake of House of the Dead was revealed. There are now rumors floating that suggest an Xbox release. The speculation is based on what seems to be pictures of the secret Microsoft Store description for the game.

The gameplay of The House of the Dead: Remake is identical to the original, featuring fast-paced light gun style shooting. There are several difficulty levels in the game and a Horde option that significantly increases the number of opponents on screen.

Apart from the PlayStation 4, The House of the Dead: Remake could also arrive on the Xbox

The House of the Dead: Remake was also recently discovered on PlayStation Network servers, hinting that it may be released shortly. The game has received mixed reviews on the Nintendo Switch thus far. The game has a Metacritic score of 56 on Switch, with criticisms centered on performance difficulties and inadequate gameplay.

Visuals and gameplay

The visuals of The House of the Dead: Remake are adequate, and they closely resemble the images in the original game while also being appealing on a modern screen. Players will take on the roles of Agent Rogan or G to stop Dr. Curien, a mad scientist, from annihilating humanity with millions of zombies. The answer is to fire a slew of gunshots at these monsters.

Players who want to explore the arcade mode's original severe level will find many good challenges in House of the Dead Remake. There are also numerous unlockables and rewards to be earned. Horde mode offers similar gameplay but with up to 15 times the amount of zombies onscreen. Players must not only fight with more zombies, but they must also withstand more damage to survive.

The controls in the game are the most difficult to understand. There are various choices available, including using a Pro Controller like in a first-person shooter, using two Joy-cons for gyro-aiming, or using a single Joy-Con in co-op.

The House of the Dead: Remake is a local co-op game that includes competitive and cooperative modes. The former focuses on achieving the highest scores while using the player's pool of continues, whereas the latter uses a shared pool of continues and attempts to get a high score.

