Kingdom Arena is the focus of most discussions in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, as it provides exciting PvP action and gives players an avenue to flex and assess their team's real-world level.

The developers consistently release new content to keep players on their toes and the meta as far from stagnant as possible. The game's vast character library also allows for a myriad of permutations and combinations, further boosting the competitiveness on the PvP side of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Since Ancients and Legendaries are rare, this article points out five Epic Cookies that you can pull for and integrate into your teams to take them to the next level.

Top cookie picks in Cookie Run: Kingdom (February 2023)

Note: This article is geared towards the Kingdom Arena and not the PvE side of Cookie Run: Kingdom, as the requirements for every PvE level or game mode are different, making it impossible to recommend any cookies unilaterally.

1) Espresso Cookie

While there is no shortage of excellent DPS' in Cookie Run: Kingdom, particularly at Epic rarity, Espresso makes it to this list given his wide range of use cases. The Magic Cookie can be a part of several different teams and picks up the brunt of the DMG-dealing effort with an insane DMG rating and the Injury debuff in his kit.

2) Captain Caviar Cookie

Captain Caviar, too, is a top-tier DMG dealer whose Torpedoes can annihilate any enemy, and his relatively straightforward kit and substats mean he is compatible with almost any Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

Built for Burst comps, he has a massive DEF reduction debuff that greatly enhances the DMG dealing abilities of allies.

3) Financier Cookie

While Financier's title as the best Defense Cookie might not apply anymore, after massive buffs to the earlier holder of the title Hollyberry, she is still one of the best and most used Front Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She is much more accessible than Hollyberry and packs almost as much in her skills as her Ancient counterpart.

Healing for herself and an ally, a solid knockback, HP Shields, considerable CRIT Resist, DMG Resist, and ATK Boost buffs for your entire team make her a great investment.

4) Schwarzwalder

Like Financier, Schwarzwalder also faces competition from newer Cookies like Milky Way, but Choco Brute is still a brilliant Cookie. His unique Stun, DMG, Hammer Shock combo with ATK, ATK SPD, and DMG Resist buffs for the entire team earn him a spot on both Defensive and Offensive Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena teams.

5) Herb Cookie

While Herb Cookie's skills may seem lackluster when compared to that of popular Healers like BTS Cookies or Cream Unicorn, he brings value to the teams he is a part of with his unique Purify debuff.

Having a character who can rid your team of any debuffs they are under every few seconds provides a competitive edge. This will only grow as players progress, so building him quickly should be on one's to-do list.

