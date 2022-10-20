Schwarzwälder's notable "Choco Chip Hammer" skill has garnered him significant attention from the Cookie Run: Kingdom community. This notoriety comes despite his release alongside the game's hyped collab with K-Pop group BTS.

The latest Epic Charge Cookie to join CRK brings the new "Hammer Shock Debuff" alongside impressive DMG and cooldown stats.

As much as players are delighted by the addition of a new "tank" like Charge Cookie, choosing the right topping build for the Choco Brute is proving to be a complicated task. This article discusses the different topping builds that readers can utilize as per their playstyle and use case.

Best Schwarzwälder Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom (October 2022)

When Choco Brute's "Choco Chip Hammer" is engaged, the "Howling" effect is activated. This increases the Cookie's own ATK SPD and DMG Resists substats, while also boosting the ATK rating of all allies.

Once the Howling effect fades, Cookie charges at the enemies and deals AoE damage. It ends up stunning them with the Hammer Shock debuff. Furthermore, the enemies' ATK rating is lowered and they are dealt more DMG next time Schwarzwälder comes swinging. The cooldown and other numbers are provided below (stats belong to a Lv.1 Schwarzwalder in Cookie Run: Kingdom):

12 second Cooldown (2 second starting CD)

Regular Attack Stun: 1.0 sec with 50.0% chance

Charge DMG: 79.2%

Hammer DMG: 244.9% & Stun for 2.5 sec

Hammer Shock Debuff: ATK -5.5% & Extra Skill DMG with Hammer +200.0% for 40.0 sec; stacks up to x3

ATK: +15.0 for 8.0 sec

ATK SPD: +35.0% for 8.0 sec

DMG Resist: +30.0% for 8.0 sec

Solid Almond topping builds are the conventional choice for Charge Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, given they have to absorb the lion's share of enemy attacks at the Front. Therefore, it is important to gear up your Charge Cookies with as much DMG Resist as possible.

Schwarzwalder is no exception to this convention, as he too will be used by the majority of Cookie Run: Kingdom players as a "tank." In that regard, a Solid Almond build will sustain the Cookie for longer, allowing him to defend for longer.

Another option would be to equip Brute with a full Swift Chocolate setup to reduce his already impressive cooldown time even further. The 12-second cooldown can be brought down by a factor of 20-25% based on your Choco Brute's substats.

Given that a Common Cookie like GingerBrave still occupies high ranks in Cookie Run: Kingdom, players can guess what kind of edge having a reduced cooldown Schwarzwalder will provide when he's used as a secondary DPS.

The choice between the two will come down to the role designated for this Epic Cookie. If he is the sole Front Cookie and features as a tank, it would be prudent to ensure his survival for as long as possible. In that regard, it's ideal to go with Solid Almonds, whereas if he is being placed alongside a Defense cookie like Financier, then Swift Chocolate will get you the most from him.

If readers choose to go with the latter, they should ensure their overall team design is very DPS heavy, as that will be crucial in successfully combining their attacks with Schwarzwalder's initial round of DMG. This will be enough to ensure his survival.

