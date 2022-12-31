Best team for Captain Caviar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Captain Caviar Cookie has quickly become a fan favorite in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, despite being released with Black Pearl. His DMG dealing capacity is enormous, and so are the buffs and debuffs the Epic Bomber brings with him.

Captain Caviar Cookie's character was extensively fleshed out throughout the storyline additions of the Legend of the Duskgloom Sea update. It is a big factor that contributed to his and Black Pearl's popularity.

Read on to find out how best to use Captain Caviar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Eclair, Black Pearl, and more form the best offensive arena team in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)

This team has been extensively tested in the Kingdom Arena and Super B.A.D, Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvP game mode. It performs exceptionally well there. Its performance, when used in PvE or Guild Battles, may not be optimal, as different levels require different teams in these game modes.

1) Financier Cookie

The sole occupant of the Front position, Financier is the ideal tank for this kind of DMG-heavy team. Her considerable max HP, self-healing ability, and solid knockback mean she can hold off the enemy alone, freeing up an extra spot for a DPS Cookie.

Another reason why the Paladin Academy graduate is the top choice is that in addition to healing herself, she will also heal the ally with the highest ATK. This further boosts the survivability of the core DMG dealers.

Topping: Swift Chocolate

2) Eclair Cookie

Eclair Cookie's Weakness debuff is what sets him apart from the other DPSs in Cookie Run: Kingdom's vast character library. Three enemies with the highest ATK rating receive an additional DMG with every skill cast. If the enemies perish while under the Weakness debuff, Eclair's allies receive an HP shield.

While Eclair is an SS tier DMG dealer, the Weakness debuff provides a unique combo boost of survivability and aggressiveness that proves valuable to the team.

Topping: Solid Almond

3) Captain Caviar

Another SS tier DMG dealer, Captain Caviar's DEF reduction debuff is key to ensuring this team's success against all kinds of opponents. With a 15-second cooldown and a nearly 50% DEF reduction debuff lasting eight seconds being inflicted with every skill cast, the Captain effectively adds an extra 25% to the team's DMG dealing capacity.

This, paired with the insane DMG rating of his Torpedo and a Debuff Resist for all allies with a seven-second limit, makes him a key part of this offensive team.

Topping: Searing Raspberry

4) Black Pearl Cookie

Winner of the "2022 Cookie of the Year" award, a vote-based event in Cookie Run: Kingdom, where players voted for their favorite Cookies, Black Pearl is arguably the strongest DPS in the game. While the other two DMG dealers' main value comes from buffs/debuffs, Black Pearl simply annihilates the enemy with her unique "Duskgloom's Sovereign" ability.

To do justice to her Legendary class, the Ambush Cookie also provides the Terror of the Abyss debuff (a combination of ATK SPD, MOV, and ATK debuffs).

Topping: Searing Raspberry

5) Cream Unicorn Cookie

Cream Unicorn has established her place on this Kingdom Arena dream team thanks to her amazing abilities. This includes her CRIT and DMG Resist buffs, Silence debuff (pauses enemy skill cooldowns), and the stellar healing capabilities that allowed her to take away Pure Vanilla's long-standing title of "Best Cookie Run: Kingdom Healer."

Topping: Swift Chocolate

The Squishy Jelly Watch (reduces cooldown), Old Pilgrim's Scroll (boosts ATK), and Sugar Swan's Feather (revives the first Cookie to die) are the ideal treasures for this team.

