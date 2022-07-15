5 must-build Epic cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom (July 2022)

With players' odds of getting their hands on an Ancient or Super Epic growing thinner by the day, Epic cookies are the prevailing tier in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta. Even though the developers have released a steady stream of new cookies since January, many old favorites still tend to win in the meta.

Here are some top picks for those looking to branch out into the next part of their Cookie Run: Kingdom journey in the Epic tier.

Which cookies are worth investing in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (July 2022)

This list is in no particular order, as all Cookies belong to different classes and offer different skillsets to the roster.

1) Sorbet Shark Cookie

Sorbet Shark has maintained its position as one of the best DPS characters despite several buffs and nerfs to the character itself, along with the release of many competing cookies.

The solid DMG rating of this Ambush cookie is simply unmatched and makes him an excellent investment whenever users get their hands on the Pirate Cookie.

2) Eclair Cookie

In one of the most well-received updates of 2022, this cookie was released to cap off the celebration week of CRK's first anniversary. A character initially sidelined in the hype for Tea Knight Cookie, Eclair has since made her place as one of the best Support/Secondary DPS cookies in CRK.

Although her healing capabilities are still not on par with even Cotton Cookie, the simply insane DMG rating and her pairing with Pure Vanilla make for one of the most high-value Rearline setups in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

3) Vampire Cookie

Vampire Cookie's title as "King of Single Hit Damage" is widely considered the most well deserved in Cookie Run: Kingdom. His base DMG rating of 542.5% exceeds the DMG rating of several other DPS cookies after many upgrades and toppings.

His "Vampirism" ability, which allows Vampire to heal back some HP with every attack, makes him a top contender for gamers' PvP and Guild Battle teams' Middle and Rear line.

With the Magic Candies update, he has made a massive comeback into Cookie Run: Kingdom mainstream.

4) Cotton Cookie

Cotton Cookie's incredible collection of skills bunched into her "A Warm Light" ability earned her a spot on this list. She can act as a healer and a secondary DMG dealer, making her one of the most popular cookies in the current meta.

Players inclined towards Summoner comps should invest in her as their primary healer. Even those with a Pure Vanilla Cookie, the best healer in CRK, would benefit from having Cotton Cookie on their team.

Suppose users have problems with increasing survivability on their team. In that case, they can add a Swift Chocolate build Cotton and massively increase survivability without reducing the team's total ATK power by a huge margin.

5) Dark Choco Cookie

Although Dark Choco's name has not been heard as much post-Dark Cacao's release, he is still a far more dependable investment in Cookie Run: Kingdom. One of the best cookies in terms of survivability and by far the best Charge cookie in the game, Dark Choco can lead almost every team composition from the Front.

Those struggling in PvE or Guild Battle should invest as much as possible in integrating Dark Choco into their team composition. A good healer and another decent DMG dealer on the team with Dark Choco is a tried and tested success story in PvE Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far