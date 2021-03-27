5 most mysterious skins in Fortnite Season 6

Without a doubt, Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 6 has been an interesting start and added a lot more mysterious skins.

The Fortnite skins seem pretty straightforward until we start to see all their different versions and styles. Players all across the community know in-game skins play a bigger and more mysterious role than ever before now.

Collectively, with its in-game map changes, new loot and weapons, and new skins, the game is forever changing.

Some more outfits pic.twitter.com/PJOV1b98Bg — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 16, 2021

In light of this fact, here are the most mysterious skins in Fortnite’s Chapter 6.

Top 5 mysterious Fortnite Season 6 skins

#5 – Robo Ray

Robo Ray (Image via Twitter)

Ray, a flying robot, was first introduced in Fortnite: Save the World. It wasn’t much of a surprise when someone from that side of the game made it to the Battle Royale.

What is mysterious about it is that it’s the same name. Unlike other skins, such as the Default Skins, the Robo Ray skin is the only one to keep the same name in both versions of the game. Perhaps more of Save the World is coming to Fortnite.

#4 – Tarana

Tarana (Images via Epic Games)

Tarana is one of the newest skin additions to the Primal Season 6. She’s part of the Bone Punk set and available through the Battle Pass. Her in-game description only says that “She sees visions of a long-gone world.”

The description makes it seem like she’d play a more significant role in the future storyline, but what exactly are the mysterious visions she sees? Only time will tell if Tarana is the key to the new season or if she plays any part at all.

#3 – Raz

Much like others on this list, Raz is a new skin addition available through the Battle Pass. Though he seems like a normal seasonal skin, his description says otherwise.

It’s said that he is on a mission to go and uncover the secrets of the Spire. Raz even has a second skin style unlockable after completing the Spire challenge, which unlocks about four days from now.

Raz (Images via Epic Games)

His second style is very reminiscent of The Cube from 2018.

#2 – Spire Assassin

The Spire Assassin skin is obtainable through the Battle Pass once a player reaches tier 100. It’s the ultimate skin for this season and very mysterious. Though it looks like the NPC Spire Guardian from in-game sessions, it’s still a bit different on its own.

Spire Guardian (left) and Spire Assassin (right) (Images via Reddit)

It’s unclear if the Spire Assassin will play a significant role in the Fortnite Season 6 storyline, but it’s for sure they might have something to do with realities in-game and how they are protected.

#1 – Dread Knight

Dread Knight (Image via Twitter)

The Dread Knight skin is the most mysterious one yet as it’s still unclear when during Season 6 it’ll be available. This skin is almost a combination of Raven and the Black Knight from Chapter 1 Seasons 1 and 2.

His in-game description is: “Don’t worry... it’s only a nightmare.”. Is Dread Knight hinting at something more sinister coming? Or are things going back to normal in the Fortnite world?

It’s still unclear, but Dread Knight is undoubtedly the most mysterious skin yet for Season 6.

Note: This list reflects the author's views.