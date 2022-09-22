5 new things in Deathloop’s massive Golden Loop update: New weapons, powers, crossplay, and more

Deathloop’s latest Golden Loop update was a major one, and Arkane Studios has introduced a plethora of new features with the patch, along with bringing the shooter over to Xbox consoles and the PC Game Pass.

The Golden loop update saw various quality-of-life additions that players have been looking forward to seeing in the game ever since its release.

Along with these features, there have been a significant number of new content additions ranging from new weapons, abilities, and enemies, as well as the new crossplay and cross-save features.

Bethesda Game Studios @BethesdaStudios Wait, this feels like déjà vu...

Congratulations on the launch of @Deathloop. ♾️



We can't wait to explore Blackreef again! Wait, this feels like déjà vu...Congratulations on the launch of @Deathloop. ♾️ We can't wait to explore Blackreef again! https://t.co/rbJNf5yGeo

Alongside the base game, this fresh batch of content finally making its way to the Game Pass has given new life to the shooter, which is seeing a surge of returning as well as new players.

Today’s guide will take a look at what makes the Golden Loop update such a big deal in Deathloop and point out five of the biggest features that were added to the title with it.

5 best features added with Deathloop’s Golden Loop update

1) New weapon: HALPS Prototype

Deathloop’s Golden Loop update brought in the HALPS Prototype, one of the most powerful weapons in the game yet. It is an effective laser gun that fires a continuous beam capable of burning through enemies and can even be reflected off of turrets and security cameras to hit enemies behind cover.

2) The much-awaited crossplay and cross-save

The Deathloop community has been requesting a crossplay feature for quite some time now. Many wanted to play against their friends across multiple platforms of PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, which they are now able to do after the Golden Loop update.

This is not a compulsory option, as console players who do not want to play against someone wielding a mouse and keyboard can avoid doing so, and specifically match up against other console players.

With crossplay, comes cross-save and Deathloop players are now able to save the game across multiplayer platforms, with their data carrying over to different devices and even between different services of PSN, Xbox Live, Steam, Epic, and the Microsoft Store.

This new feature makes the Golden Loop update all the more worthwhile for those who enjoy playing the game across different devices.

3) New enemies and a new ending

The Golden Loop update has also introduced new enemies to the Deathloop world, and Blackreef, in particular, received a new enemy type called the Paint-Bomber. These enemies are essentially suicide bombers, always looking to run up to players and trigger an explosion.

Fortunately, Paint-Bombers are easy to spot as they are generally covered in colorful paint, which matches the shooter’s underlying theme.

Along with this new enemy type, Deathloop has also received a new ending. This is another standard engine, and there is nothing special that players will have to do to achieve it.

4) New powers and upgrades: Fugue Slab

The latest update introduced the extremely powerful and versatile Fugue Slab, which players will be able to obtain after defeating The Collector. This power opens up multiple ways to take down a target. When used on enemies, it drives them insane and makes them attack one another.

The ability confuses them, and even comes with an upgrade that allows it to spread from one enemy to the next, inflicting more with the Fugue sickness and creating a state of mass chaos.

Besides the introduction of Fugue, Julianna’s Masquerade ability, which allows a player to trade appearances with an NPC, is also receiving an upgrade, allowing a Masqueraded NPC to tag Colt, if they spot him.

5) 19 new Trinkets

19 additional Trinkets have made their way to Deathloop with the recent Golden Loop update. Unlike the Trinkets present in the previous version of the shooter, these new ones have “2-in-2” properties, in the sense that they can be fused together to combine existing upgrades.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far