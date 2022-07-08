5 open-world games to play if you miss GTA

Grand Theft Auto is a series of open-world games developed by Rockstar Games. Abbreviated as GTA, these were some of the most action-packed, enjoyable, and fun video games, with a modern-day setting and interesting but not too serious stories. One of the main appeals of these games has been the open-world sandbox, which allows for a lot of creativity from the player.

The last game in the series was GTA 5, released in 2013, and featured the fictional city of Los Santos, which was also one of the main settings of GTA: San Andreas. With it being almost a decade, this is probably the longest fans have gone since a new GTA game was released.

In such times, players can look at other open-world games that can help them get a similar experience and immerse themselves in a virtual world that is more fun. Here are five open-world games to play for fans of the GTA series.

5 open-world games like GTA

1) Saints Row

The Saints Row series has always been a competition for GTA, which has a similar modern-day open-world setting, although players can create their own characters here. This open-world game series has been primarily developed by Volition and generally published in the past by THQ, but Deep Silver released the fourth game.

Fans of the older GTA game can definitely try out the first two Saints Row games, which have an old-school vibe. Gamers who enjoy the newer games must get their hands on Saints Row 3. While Saints Row 4 followed on with the wackiness of the series, many felt it went a little too far and was one of the low points in the series.

For most of these titles, players are tasked with creating or building up their criminal empire, with the story being a lot less serious than even the GTA game. The gameplay was even more ludicrous, preferring to let players have fun instead of grounding it in reality. A new game, simply titled Saints Row, is set for an August 2022 release, serving as a reboot and bringing the series back to its roots.

2) Just Cause 4

Just Cause is a series of open-world games which feature the protagonist, Rico Rodriguez, as he is sent on various missions to liberate nations from oppressive rules.

As the games in this series are more or less the same, players are always better off getting their hands on the latest installments. Currently, that happens to be Just Cause 4, which was developed by Avalanche Studios and released by Square Enix Europe.

This open-world game is set in the fictional South American country known as Solis to take on the forces of the Black Hand, a private military group that had previously aided the antagonists of the first and third games. Rico is told that his father had originally been working with the group, which leads him on a private mission to find more evidence.

The game's world is quite fun to play around in and gives players a lot of opportunities to have some creative fun. Players can take to the skies using a wingsuit and Rico’s grapnel shot, as well as turn any vehicle into an aerial craft using strategically placed booster rockets. The game also provides Rico with an arsenal of different weapons, some of which are experimental, while others might even be Easter eggs or gag weapons.

3) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a remake of the 2002 open-world game simply titled Mafia, which was a direct competitor against GTA Vice City. The remake was developed by Hangar 13 and was published by 2K Games on September 25, 2020, for PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

Set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven, Illinois, during 1930s, the game sees players take on the role of Tommy Angelo. Featuring a story about the rise of a criminal empire, done in a grounded take, the game was very similar to GTA Vice City in its premise.

Players can explore the city at their leisure, known as the Free Ride mode, as they move around the open world using different vehicles of the era. In this mode, players can also find secret missions scattered around the map, as well as side activities such as taxi missions and racing mode. However, players shouldn't expect too much handling from the 30’s era vehicles, which have been accurately depicted.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

From CD Projekt Red comes Cyberpunk 2077, which was released on December 10, 2020. After numerous updates and patches since its release, Cyberpunk is an enjoyable open-world game set in the futuristic setting of Night City, a next-generation urban metropolis filled with cybernetically augmented individuals, including the player character, V.

Night City offers a new kind of open-world environment, with a techno-friendly feel, where everyone has a chip plugged directly into their brain. The story revolves around protagonist V, who is a local thug, running jobs for different clients. After a certain job goes wrong, V becomes stuck with another virtual consciousness of one Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves.

The open world is quite immersive, as players can take in the breathtaking sites of Night City, especially at night. Aside from the story, players can get into various side missions and activities, which might involve different choices and give players the freedom to tackle a situation with guns blazing or by trying to talk their way out of it.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

And finally, if it is the Rockstar formula that players are craving, Red Dead Redemption 2 is definitely a great pick. Released on October 26, 2018, this open-world game is set in the late 19th century, as industrialization catches up to the American Wild West. The game depicts a fictional region of the era, set across five states.

The protagonist for this game is Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger cowboy who rides with the Van der Linde gang, led by Dutch van der Linde. As Arthur, players are free to explore most of the map at their leisure, taking in the sites, hunting, camping, and observing wildlife, if that is to their liking.

With the number of side activities in this open-world game, players can spend hours in it without completing a percentage of the story. Random encounters take place in various places around the map, while dangerous wild animals lurk in areas furthest from civilization, while even creepier and sinister things hide elsewhere.

