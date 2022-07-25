5 open-world RPGs to play on Xbox Game Pass as of July 2022

Xbox Game Pass is going strong as the best game subscription service out there. For a monthly price, players can gain access to a whole library of titles, which they can install and play on their devices at no additional cost.

This library can host games for an extended period, which may sometimes mean years.

Open-world RPGs are some of the most popular among the many different titles available on the Xbox Game Pass, as fans can sink hours of gameplay into them. These games offer them a large sandbox environment to explore while allowing them to tailor their characters with skills and abilities befitting their preferred playstyle.

As of July 2022, there are numerous open-world RPGs available to pick from for those looking to immerse themselves into a fictional video game world once more.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five most enjoyable open-world RPGs to get a hold of on Xbox Game Pass this month

1) Assassin’s Creed Origins

The series’ first foray into RPG territory, Assassin’s Creed Origins, took it in a new direction. Developed by Ubisoft, this title was initially released on October 27, 2017.

This installment featured a new recurring protagonist in the modern-day setting with Layla Hassan and took the historic gameplay to 49 BCE.

The new user character was Bayek, a Medjay in ancient Egypt who was on the hunt for the people responsible for the death of his son, Khemu. Tasked with the protection of the Siwa oasis, Bayek must prepare for the oncoming threat of the Order of the Ancients, a precursor group that would later become the Templar.

While gamers might feel like it does not feature any assassins, the truth is that the game will eventually establish the first version of Creed. They have to explore the sandy dunes of Egypt across the main story while completing objectives and unlocking various skills.

The series also allows players to pick and choose different abilities for the first time.

2) Fable 3

While the entire Fable trilogy is available to play on Xbox Game Pass, the best of the bunch is the final entry in this series of games. Fable 3 was developed by Lionhead Studios and published by Microsoft Game Studios, currently known as Xbox Game Studios.

This series’ final title continued the story of the kingdom of Albion as users take on the role of the first-born child of the protagonist from Fable 2. It saw the Royal Hero in their struggle to usurp the monarch, who had taken the throne of their parent as ruler of Albion.

Like in previous games of this series, gamers must make various choices along the main story, affecting their reputation with their subjects. Actions are broadly divided into good and evil, changing their appearance if they tend too much to either side of the morality scale.

3) Far Cry 5

Recently added to the Xbox Game Pass library, Fary Cry 5 is a first-person shooter game set in an open world while featuring the most role-playing elements in the series. From long-time developer Ubisoft, it was originally released on March 27, 2018, and is the second most recent game in the Far Cry series.

Set in fictional Hope County in the state of Montana in the United States, this game tasks players with combating the forces of the cultist Joseph Seed and his followers. For the first time in the series, the protagonist is not a named character, instead letting gamers customize their appearance.

This title is known for the best gameplay in the franchise, which features more close-quarters combat with the introduction of more melee weapons. It also features animal companions, with the choice between a dog, a cougar, and a bear.

Fans of the Far Cry series should pick up this game on the Xbox Game Pass.

4) Fallout: New Vegas

Most Fallout games are available on the Xbox Game Pass, yet the best is the title not developed by Bethesda. Fallout: New Vegas was developed by Obsidian Entertainment and was initially released on October 19, 2010. It is set in a post-apocalyptic city-state of New Vegas and the surrounding areas, previously known as Las Vegas, in the irradiated nuclear lands of the fallout universe.

The player character starts as a postal courier, working for the Mojave Express that operates in the New Vegas area. Due to a robbery and attempted homicide, the courier is pulled into the conflict between the warring factions to control the New Vegas area.

This game is meant to be ideally played in first-person to facilitate shooting, although a third-person perspective is also available. Users can level up by gaining experience through completing quests and side activities, allowing them to assign points to various attributes and structure the skills and perks they have to benefit their playstyle.

5) The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition

Skyrim’s Special Edition is available on the Xbox Game Pass, which comes bundled with all three major DLCs, including Dawnguard, Dragonborn, and Hearthfire. This title edition was originally released in October 2016, with upscaled textures and support for a 60 FPS frame rate for Windows, PS4, and Xbox One.

Gamers take on the role of the Dragonborn, gifted with the power to use the voice of dragons to significant effect. The title is set when the land of Skyrim is undergoing a civil war and sees the emerging threat of dragons, who seek to rule all of humanity.

Played in first or third person, this open-world RPG game allows players to wield numerous weapons according to their preferred playstyle. Several attributes determine their proficiencies in various skills, which can be increased by leveling up.

The Special Edition also includes full mod compatibility, which makes this title a must-grab on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox users, as they will be able to experience the joy of modding Skyrim for the first time.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like playing open-world RPGs? Yup, all the time Not so much 0 votes so far