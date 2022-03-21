5 biggest games from Humble Bundle's Stand With Ukraine bundle

Humble Bundle is no stranger to dishing out delectable gaming bundles for gamers. Buyers can also be glad that their purchases allow them access to an appealing selection of curated titles and aid charities.

With the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the popular gaming store has come up with a massive bundle to support Ukraine's cause.

Humble Bundle @humble



We joined forces for a bundle of games, books & software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine.



All proceeds to @RESCUEorg, @IMC_Worldwide & @DirectRelief



ow.ly/NkTq50ImXqU The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis.We joined forces for a bundle of games, books & software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine.All proceeds to @razomforukraine The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis.We joined forces for a bundle of games, books & software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine. All proceeds to @razomforukraine, @RESCUEorg, @IMC_Worldwide & @DirectRelief ow.ly/NkTq50ImXqU https://t.co/Tt5zb3hPrg

The Stand With Ukraine bundle consists of:

80+ PC games, from indie to AAA

Several books, comics, and media — including Pathfinder Rulebook and The Boys

Educational material, like game development courses

The biggest appeal here is by far the titles on show. So here are the five most popular offerings that make the $40 minimum price tag more than worth it.

Take your pick from the dozens of games

5) Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Activision's purple dragon awoke from its almost decade-long slumber with a remake in 2018. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is an Unreal Engine 4 recreation of Spyro's first three adventures. It retains the nostalgic levels, platforming, and collectathon nature of gem-collecting gameplay while bringing the classic PS1 series into a modern light.

Players will jump and glide across familiar locales while mowing down the same charming baddies that appealed to fans back then.

4) Quantum Break

Remedy Entertainment dropped a brand new IP in 2016, Quantum Break. Published by Microsoft Studios, this narrative-driven third-person shooter has one of the most gripping time-travel plots out there. Part of that is made possible thanks to the tightly choreographed live-action segments that fill in the details between chapters.

The other part is the exciting time-powers at users' disposal to take down armed enemies. It is still a romp worth sitting through six years later, despite some stumbles pertaining to repetitive gameplay and generic enemies.

3) Max Payne 3

Rockstar surprised gamers when it was unveiled that the popular GTA developer would be taking the reins for 2012's Max Payne 3. It belongs to a cinematic third-person shooter series birthed by Remedy Entertainment.

The third installment is a refinement of its predecessors, and the signature bullet-time system makes a comeback. Paired with action-packed sequences and a tight narrative the developer is known for, Max Payne 3 is a true classic that is as engaging as it was a decade ago.

Note that the key included in the bundle is for the Rockstar Launcher and not Steam.

2) Metro Exodus

4A's latest offering in the underappreciated Metro series of first-person shooters dropped in 2019. Exodus takes place after Last Light and polishes many elements that the older games were renowned for, such as the atmosphere, enemy design, and survival-horror elements.

It retains the slow pace of gameplay and claustrophobic underground environments. Throw in state-of-the-art visuals and a post-apocalyptic open world, and it's a slow burn that begs to be savored.

As this is just the base experience, players wanting more out of the story might want to purchase the DLCs.

1) Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood @back4blood This whole apocalypse thing has turned into one hell of a good time! Keep Slayin'! #Back4Blood This whole apocalypse thing has turned into one hell of a good time! Keep Slayin'! #Back4Blood https://t.co/jzXbuzfVpD

Turtle Rock Studios' 2021 throwback to Valve's beloved Left 4 Dead (L4D) series didn't really pan out as fans had hoped. The end result was a first-person co-op shooter that failed to embody the admirable simplicity of L4D.

It had stumbles in nearly every regard, from the card upgrade system and wonky difficulty balancing to bland enemy types/AI and technical/design issues. Regardless, it's still decent fun for a night with friends.

The Stand With Ukraine bundle will last until March 26, 2022. Also, 100% of the revenue from this bundle will go to entities concerned with the welfare of Ukraine.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer